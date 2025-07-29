senckađ
Harjot Singh, Susan Credle, and Ali Rez Join The Monthly Cut’s Refreshed Creative Council

29/07/2025
Danilo Boer, Jen Costello and creative duo Rob Doubal and Lolly Thomson also part of the creative excellence initiative from Little Black Book and The Immortal Awards

The Monthly Cut has announced its second quarterly creative council, featuring leaders from across the brand, agency and craft communities.

Launched in March, the creative excellence initiative from Little Black Book and The Immortal Award sees a curated reel of the best in global commercial creativity delivered directly to LBB’s Standard and Premium members every month.

The Monthly Cut has also spawned an eponymous event series which has quickly become a firm favourite within the creative community. Three editions have been held in London, one in Dublin, with more planned in Sydney, New York, Berlin and beyond in the future.

Selecting the work that makes ‘the Cut’ will be a rotating quarterly council of industry experts, alongside Little Black Book’s managing editors Addison Capper (Americas), Alex Reeves (EMEA), Brittney Rigby (AUNZ) and Laura Swinton (Global), CEO Matt Cooper, and head of creative excellence Paul Monan.

The creative council - curating The Monthly Cut 004, 005 and 006 - includes:

The creative council will rotate on a quarterly basis, with each group contributing to the curation of The Monthly Cut for three consecutive months. The second council will curate work that launches or first airs in July, August and September 2025

Paul Monan, head of creative excellence at Little Black Book, says, “We’re thrilled to reveal the line up for our next creative council, which is packed full of diverse, global creative talent. Those who’ve been paying attention will notice a number of our inaugural councillors have signed up for a second term having enjoyed and understood the value of what this initiative is trying to achieve. It’s an opportunity for leaders from our community to set the creative agenda and help us inspire and educate creatives all over the world.”

Matt Cooper, CEO of Little Black Book, says, “The Monthly Cut has quickly become a favourite both within LBB and also within our community because of its simplicity. We want to champion great work and show it to as many people as we can. Hundreds of companies in dozens of countries have downloaded the reel, whilst hundreds have attended our showcase events. It’s a direct digest of the best in global creativity, delivered directly to our members, and a creative cheat sheet for those who don’t have the time to be staying on top of the latest work from all over the world.”

The Monthly Cut reel is delivered directly to Little Black Book members on the Standard or Premium tiers at the start of each month. If you are a Little Black Book member on the Basic tier then you will need to upgrade your membership to receive The Monthly Cut.
If you’re interested in finding out more or have any questions, please contact the team at themonthlycut@lbbonline.com

