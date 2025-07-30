You’re Invited! The Monthly Cut Returns to London with 004 Showcase at Framestore and Company 3

The Monthly Cut is returning to London, with Framestore and Company 3 playing host to the premiere screening of the latest creative showcase on Wednesday 13th August. Secure your place for free here!

Since launching earlier this year, The Monthly Cut has become a regular date in the diaries of brand, agency, and production professionals. A celebration of creative excellence and a space to reconnect with the wider industry, each event is built around a simple idea: showcasing the most exceptional work from the previous month, with a relaxed evening of networking, drinks and pizza.

"I love the monthly cut - such a great event to bring everyone together to watch the work we all work so hard to create. LBB has tapped into the most effective method to get the industry together to celebrate the key work of the moment." - Ray Leach, producer, Birth









The Monthly Cut reel is meticulously curated by a world-class creative council, made up of industry leaders from top global brands and agencies. This month's work was selected by globally renowned creative minds including IPG’s Susan Credle, McCann Worldgroup’s Harjot Singh, Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez, TBWA’s Jen Costello and M&C Saatchi’s Rob Doubal and Lolly Thomson. See the full creative council behind this month’s selections here.

First announced in March, The Monthly Cut is a curated reel of creative excellence delivered every month to Little Black Book’s Standard and Premium members, aiming to serve as both inspiration and recognition for the global creative community.





What: The Monthly Cut 004 London Premiere

​Where: Framestore & Company 3, 28 Chancery Lane, London WC2A 1LB, United Kingdom

​When: Wednesday 13th August

​Time: 18:00 until late!

Dress Code: None

​Cost: Free!​





Tickets are free, but space is limited - and with last month’s screening selling out in just a few days, we recommend snapping yours up quickly. You can see what went down at the last event here.

SECURE YOUR FREE TICKET HERE

“The Monthly Cut has quickly become a firm favourite within our community,” says Paul Monan, head of creative excellence at Little Black Book. “The beauty of this initiative is in its simplicity: shining a spotlight on the world’s best commercial creativity and bringing people together to see it, learn from it, talk about it and, hopefully, feel inspired by it. A huge thank you to Framestore and Company 3 for their continued support. We can’t wait to be back!”