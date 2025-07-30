senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
The Monthly Cut in association withThe Immortal Awards
Group745

You’re Invited! The Monthly Cut Returns to London with 004 Showcase at Framestore and Company 3

30/07/2025
30
Share
Join us on Wednesday 13th August for the premiere screening of Little Black Book’s brand new monthly reel, celebrating the best in global commercial creativity from July.

The Monthly Cut is returning to London, with Framestore and Company 3 playing host to the premiere screening of the latest creative showcase on Wednesday 13th August. Secure your place for free here!

Since launching earlier this year, The Monthly Cut has become a regular date in the diaries of brand, agency, and production professionals. A celebration of creative excellence and a space to reconnect with the wider industry, each event is built around a simple idea: showcasing the most exceptional work from the previous month, with a relaxed evening of networking, drinks and pizza.

"I love the monthly cut - such a great event to bring everyone together to watch the work we all work so hard to create. LBB has tapped into the most effective method to get the industry together to celebrate the key work of the moment." - Ray Leach, producer, Birth



The Monthly Cut reel is meticulously curated by a world-class creative council, made up of industry leaders from top global brands and agencies. This month's work was selected by globally renowned creative minds including IPG’s Susan Credle, McCann Worldgroup’s Harjot Singh, Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez, TBWA’s Jen Costello and M&C Saatchi’s Rob Doubal and Lolly Thomson. See the full creative council behind this month’s selections here.

First announced in March, The Monthly Cut is a curated reel of creative excellence delivered every month to Little Black Book’s Standard and Premium members, aiming to serve as both inspiration and recognition for the global creative community.


What: The Monthly Cut 004 London Premiere

Where: Framestore & Company 3, 28 Chancery Lane, London WC2A 1LB, United Kingdom

When: Wednesday 13th August

Time: 18:00 until late!

Dress Code: None

Cost: Free!​


Tickets are free, but space is limited - and with last month’s screening selling out in just a few days, we recommend snapping yours up quickly. You can see what went down at the last event here.

SECURE YOUR FREE TICKET HERE

“The Monthly Cut has quickly become a firm favourite within our community,” says Paul Monan, head of creative excellence at Little Black Book. “The beauty of this initiative is in its simplicity: shining a spotlight on the world’s best commercial creativity and bringing people together to see it, learn from it, talk about it and, hopefully, feel inspired by it. A huge thank you to Framestore and Company 3 for their continued support. We can’t wait to be back!”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from The Immortal Awards
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from The Immortal Awards
The Monthly Cut 003 Teaser
Little Black Book & The Immortal Awards
18/07/2025
The Monthly Cut 002 Teaser
Little Black Book & The Immortal Awards
12/06/2025
How To Enter The Immortal Awards 2024
The Immortal Awards
03/09/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1