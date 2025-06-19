Introducing Postgate Stage: New Animation Studio by the Sea

Postgate Stage is named after stop-motion legend Oliver Postgate, one of the creators of Bagpuss and the Clangers made by Small Films in East Kent. Stop-motion animation has a rich heritage in East Kent and the A + C Studios team are thrilled to be continuing the legacy.

Purpose-built for commercial and long-form narrative production, it boasts 5,000 square feet of floor space with everything you’d expect from a hire space. Inside, there’s room for up to 15 stop-motion units, a fully equipped production office, camera and lighting store, kitchen, dining space and WC facilities. The layout’s been designed to flex so crews can adapt the space to suit their shoot. It’s also available to hire for live-action projects, with the capability to build a full sound stage on site or even house an art department for visiting productions in Margate.

The floorplan.

Postgate Stage sits just along from Margate’s famous Lido tower. The sea’s right out front. Trendy Northdown Road sits at the other end, filled with cafes and coffee shops.. And London is 90 minutes by train. It’s a setup that gives productions space to focus without being miles from where they need to be.

A + C Studios has also put sustainability at the centre of the build. The studio’s partially powered by solar energy, and the team are working towards making it a fully net-zero facility. It’s part of a longer-term push to make A + C Studios' work more sustainable – not just creatively but operationally too.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work that’s happened behind the scenes to make Postgate Stage a reality. The team at A+C has worked tirelessly to create the best possible stop-motion studio for 2025 and beyond. The space has been self financed through the business’ growth without any grants or funding.

I grew up watching stop-motion animation created by Oliver Postgateand I’m proud the family have allowed us to honour their name, which will be forever linked to the best of British Stop-motion. Let’s hope we can create some of our own children’s TV magic like Small Films here in East Kent.

We’ve got some exciting productions, which will be shot here this summer and plans for our own animated TV series in the future. We’re also hoping to attract the best international productions to Margate for live-action and animation shoots.” said Dan Richards, A+C Studios founder.

This is the only stop-motion animation studio of its kind in London and the South East. It’s a space A + C Studios built because the team needed it themselves. And now it’s ready for others to use too.

Want to use this space?

A + C Studios are taking bookings from June. Whether you’re looking to shoot a stop-motion production or a base while filming in and around Margate. Postgate is open.

To enquire or arrange a visit, get in touch.