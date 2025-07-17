A+C Studios Celebrates Creativity, Craft and International Reach

Acclaimed animation house A+C Studios has launched its new brand video, 'We Are A+C', offering an energetic, behind-the-scenes look at the creative team, tools, and talent powering the studio’s internationally recognised work.



Filmed on location at their state of the art stop-motion facility in Margate, the video celebrates A+C’s passion for handcrafted storytelling. From stop-motion puppetry to dynamic papercraft animation. The short film captures the essence of the studio’s creative culture, showcasing the vibrant mix of artistry, humour, and technical precision that has made A+C a go to partner for major global brands and creative agencies.

“This film is a love letter to who we are and where we’re from,” said Dan Richards, Founder at A+C Studios. “We’re proud to call Margate home, but our work travels far. Whether we’re animating for a campaign in Tokyo, LA, or London, everything starts right here on the Kent coast.”

From Harrods and BBC to agency collaborations across Europe, Asia, and North America, A+C’s growing international portfolio spans commercials, branded content, and children’s television. The new video reflects this global outlook while staying grounded in the studio’s independent, handmade ethos.

