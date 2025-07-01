senckađ
BBC Sport Serves Up Wimbledon Intro with Papercraft Stop-Motion Magic

01/07/2025
A+C Studios crafted the intro entirely from paper and brought the film to life through meticulous stop-motion animation, blending tradition and texture to capture the timeless elegance of Wimbledon

A+C Studios, the award-winning stop-motion specialists based in Margate, are proud to unveil a charming new papercraft animation created for BBC Sport’s Wimbledon 2025 coverage. Directed by celebrated animation director Jess Deacon, the handcrafted intro marks the beginning of the BBC’s iconic Wimbledon broadcast, setting the tone for two weeks of world-class tennis with a visually striking, heartfelt homage to the tournament.

Crafted entirely from paper and brought to life through meticulous stop-motion animation, the film blends tradition and texture to capture the timeless elegance of Wimbledon. From Henman Hill to Champagne and Strawberries, each frame is layered with detail and animated nuance, honouring the tournament's rich heritage while inviting a new generation of fans.

“Wimbledon is a sporting institution, a global celebration of skill, history, and summer,” said director Jess Deacon. “We wanted to reflect that sense of magic and pageantry in every fold and frame. Paper became the perfect medium to evoke both fragility and craftsmanship just like the sport itself.”

The animation was entirely produced in A+C’s purpose-built Margate studio, where a team of animators, model-makers and set designers worked over several weeks to construct and animate the intricate papercraft world.

Bethany Abbott, executive producer at A+C Studios, added: “Working with BBC Sport on such a beloved cultural event is a huge honour. Jess and the team have poured their hearts into every second of this film, it’s a celebration of Wimbledon, of animation, and of what happens when traditional craftsmanship meets modern storytelling.”

The stop-motion intro premiered on BBC One and iPlayer at the start of Wimbledon 2025, and is now available to watch across BBC Sport’s social channels and BBC Sport website.

