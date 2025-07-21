INNOCEAN Canada and Kia Bring Sports to Life with Energetic Campaign

​INNOCEAN Canada, in collaboration with Google, has launched a dynamic new video campaign to introduce the redesigned and award-winning Kia EV6 - built to capture the hearts of sports fans who live for performance.

To bring the EV6’s driving thrill to life, the campaign features a series of online videos tailored to fans of specific sports by using search data. Love golf? You'll hear a hushed, precise golf announcer narrating the drive. Prefer soccer? A British play-by-play voice amps up the intensity. Into racing? A high-octane F1-style voice takes over. Each ad adapts to the energy and tone of the sport you love, making it feel like it was made just for you.

'For the Love of the Drive' became the central line, tying Kia’s performance DNA directly to the mindset of sports enthusiasts across Canada.

“YouTube was the perfect platform for this campaign. It let us speak directly to performance-driven sports fans, in a voice they already connect with,” said Joanne Matthews, VP of media planning and strategy at INNOCEAN Canada. “By using the data, we were able to make it feet personal to each viewer.”

Directed by James Cooper (Cooper Films) and edited by Ryan Hunt (Ghost Editing), the videos are elevated by extensive voice searches from Pirate Radio, who brought each sport’s iconic sound to life.

“This was a new approach for us. It’s a more tailored way to bring the EV performance message to market,” said Michael Kopke, director of marketing at Kia Canada. “By aligning the EV6’s dynamic drive story with the voice of each sport, we created something that’s engaging, fun, and uniquely suited to digital platforms.”

