INNOCEAN Canada Spotlights Dependable Connectivity for Alaska Communications

​INNOCEAN Canada has announced that Alaska Communications has joined its growing roster of clients. A trusted provider of high-speed internet and advanced technology solutions across Alaska, Alaska Communications brings a friendly, competitive, and community-driven spirit to the region’s communications sector.

INNOCEAN Canada has been named agency of record (AOR) for creative and media services. The partnership will focus on redefining Alaska Communications’ brand strategy and platform, increasing brand awareness and consideration, and supporting business growth.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Alaska Communications and help elevate their presence in the Alaskan market,” said John Killam, chief operations officer and chief growth officer at INNOCEAN Canada. “Their strong commitment to community and innovation perfectly aligns with our values.”

Kicking off the partnership is a new campaign that launched on June 2 — a series of three brand-new TV spots that highlight the reliability of Alaska Communications’ services in a fresh, fun, and highly relatable way.

“Reliability might not always be the most exciting word – but it becomes something truly powerful when you see the moments it enables in people’s lives,” said Bill Newbery, VP, creative director at INNOCEAN Canada. “With this campaign, we set out to celebrate that idea with warmth and humour, highlighting the meaningful role Alaska Communications plays in everyday experiences. It’s been incredibly rewarding to build with the Alaska Communications team on these projects, and we’re just getting started.”

“Partnering with INNOCEAN has been an exciting step forward as we evolve our brand and deepen our connection with customers across Alaska,” said Drew Stevenson, senior vice president, consumer at Alaska Communications. “These new spots reflect the everyday reliability our customers count on — delivered in a way that feels authentic, fun, and distinctly Alaskan.”

INNOCEAN Canada worked alongside director Raul B Fernandez and AIRFOIL to bring these spots to life. Each story takes a creative spin on what it means to have dependable connectivity — a value at the core of the Alaska Communications brand.

This campaign marks the beginning of an exciting creative journey, with more work already underway.

