INNOCEAN Canada and AIRFOIL Tap Into Alaskan Oddities for a Telecom Twist

10/06/2025
The Alaska Communications campaign was helmed by director Raúl and highlights the diverse ways Alaskans rely on their internet connection

INNOCEAN Canada is showcasing its creative range with a new comedic campaign for Alaska Communications — a telecom brand serving one of North America’s most remote and rugged regions.

Produced in partnership with Toronto-based AIRFOIL and helmed by director Raúl, the three spot campaign highlights the diverse — and often hilariously personal — ways Alaskans rely on their internet connection.

Under the campaign banner ‘If it matters to you, it matters to us,’ each spot finds the funny in the familiar — from a couple’s reality TV obsession to a fishhook removal gone wrong to a midlife career reboot powered by AI.

"From the get-go I knew I wanted to infuse these small moments with as much character building as possible," said Raúl, director. “For me, the opportunity was in using performance, pacing, and design to elevate the comedy without tipping into caricature.”

Shot on location in a single day, the campaign is a testament to AIRFOIL’s ability to deliver high concept creative on tight timelines.

“From Raúl through to casting, production design, and cinematography — this was one of those shoots where everyone knew how to pull the most out of the material,” said David Kalinauskas, executive producer at Airfoil. “We’ve built our reputation on executing at the highest level under pressure, and this was no exception.”

For INNOCEAN Canada, the campaign represents an exciting opportunity to demonstrate the breadth of its storytelling capabilities.

“This campaign gave us the opportunity to flex a different creative muscle,” said Bill Newbery, VP, creative director at INNOCEAN Canada. “Airfoil’s team — and Raúl in particular — helped us bring a vision to life that’s sharp, unexpected, and distinctly Alaskan.”

