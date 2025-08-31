senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

Howatson+Company ECD Jeremy Hogg To Depart

31/08/2025
240
Share
Speaking about his next move, he said, “I've deliberately not got anything planned"

Jeremy Hogg will leave Howatson+Company, where he has held the role of executive creative director for the last four years.

Jeremy has been a key part of the leadership team that has seen Howatson+Company earn multiple Global Independent Agency of the Year titles, including D&AD, Cannes, Spikes, LIA, and in 2024, Contagious Pioneers Best and Bravest list.

“The past four years working with Chris and the team have been some of the most memorable in my career. It’s been such a thrill to see the agency grow from strength to strength, and a privilege to have been a part of that success,” Jeremy said.

Chris Howatson, founder and CEO, said, “Jeremy’s level of care and commitment to the agency and our work is a model for all to follow. He has been fundamental to our growth, helping build the team and culture, while forming deep relationships with our clients. His kindness and creativity flows with abundance. We shall miss him dearly.”

As well as leadership and creative recognition, the agency has achieved rapid growth by winning many of Australia’s biggest brands including Qantas, Domain, Myer, Vodafone, Honda, UNSW, iSelect, and The Guardian.

In 2024, Jeremy helped launch sister agency Plus Also Studios, an AI-powered creative technology company with Endeavour Group and Myer as founding clients.

Speaking about his next move, Jeremy added, “I've deliberately not got anything planned. I’m looking forward to taking a little time to unwind, working on a couple of personal projects and having a few chats with people about what might be next.”

Prior to Howatson+Company, Jeremy was creative director at CHEP, overseeing the entire creative output of Samsung and Genea, which he turned into one of Australia’s most highly awarded brands.

Throughout his career, Jeremy’s work has consistently been recognised for its creativity, effectiveness and craft, winning at every major award show including D&AD, Cannes Lions, Clios, AWARD, Spikes Asia, One Show, LIA, Webbys, and Effies.

He has recently served on the juries of Cannes Lions and Spikes Asia.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Howatson+Company
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Howatson+Company
Care You Can Count On
Allianz
19/05/2025
Life Without Out of Home
Outdoor Media Association
29/04/2025
The Appeal Appeal
UNICEF
02/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1