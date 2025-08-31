Howatson+Company ECD Jeremy Hogg To Depart

Jeremy Hogg will leave Howatson+Company, where he has held the role of executive creative director for the last four years.

Jeremy has been a key part of the leadership team that has seen Howatson+Company earn multiple Global Independent Agency of the Year titles, including D&AD, Cannes, Spikes, LIA, and in 2024, Contagious Pioneers Best and Bravest list.

“The past four years working with Chris and the team have been some of the most memorable in my career. It’s been such a thrill to see the agency grow from strength to strength, and a privilege to have been a part of that success,” Jeremy said.

Chris Howatson, founder and CEO, said, “Jeremy’s level of care and commitment to the agency and our work is a model for all to follow. He has been fundamental to our growth, helping build the team and culture, while forming deep relationships with our clients. His kindness and creativity flows with abundance. We shall miss him dearly.”

As well as leadership and creative recognition, the agency has achieved rapid growth by winning many of Australia’s biggest brands including Qantas, Domain, Myer, Vodafone, Honda, UNSW, iSelect, and The Guardian.

In 2024, Jeremy helped launch sister agency Plus Also Studios, an AI-powered creative technology company with Endeavour Group and Myer as founding clients.

Speaking about his next move, Jeremy added, “I've deliberately not got anything planned. I’m looking forward to taking a little time to unwind, working on a couple of personal projects and having a few chats with people about what might be next.”

Prior to Howatson+Company, Jeremy was creative director at CHEP, overseeing the entire creative output of Samsung and Genea, which he turned into one of Australia’s most highly awarded brands.

Throughout his career, Jeremy’s work has consistently been recognised for its creativity, effectiveness and craft, winning at every major award show including D&AD, Cannes Lions, Clios, AWARD, Spikes Asia, One Show, LIA, Webbys, and Effies.

He has recently served on the juries of Cannes Lions and Spikes Asia.

