GMHBA and Howatson Work Wins Best Brand Campaign at Brandie Awards

GMHBA’s ‘Caring Since 1934’ campaign has been recognised as one of Australia’s best, taking home Best Brand Campaign at the 2025 Brandie Awards.

​Launched earlier this year, the campaign celebrates GMHBA’s 90-year history as a local, member-first private health insurer, shining a light on the enduring values of care, community, and connection that have defined the organisation since its inception in Geelong in 1934.

The campaign was created by GMHBA’s creative agency, Howatson + Company who has worked with GMHBA since 2022. Media agency, Half Dome executed the media plan for the campaign with a strong focus on creating impact in metro Melbourne with bold OOH supported by TV and video. The campaign also leveraged GMHBA's partnership with the Geelong Football Club through media targeting AFL supporters.

The Brandie Awards judging panel praised GMHBA for turning its heritage into a modern competitive advantage in a crowded health insurance market. They noted that many consumers had not previously understood GMHBA’s value proposition until the breakthrough Caring Since 1934 campaign tapped into the brand’s little-known origin story.

Historically champions of working-class Australians, GMHBA reframed its 1934 roots as proof of enduring values rather than pure nostalgia. The campaign has delivered outstanding results to date, with 36% of consumers gaining a clearer understanding of GMHBA’s mission and emotional connection scores climbing significantly, with many recognising GMHBA’s caring ethos as distinctive.

The panel said the campaign’s authentic storytelling not only deepened trust but also drove strong business outcomes, including higher consideration intent and significant increases in website and call engagement.

“Rather than just selling policies, GMHBA showed how 90 years of consistent care creates brand equity, gives health insurance a much-needed human face, and strengthens market position,” the judges said.

GMHBA chief marketing officer Helen Stevens said the award recognised the collaborative effort behind the campaign.

“At GMHBA, we’re not just another health insurer, we’re a community-based, not-for- profit organisation with a legacy built on trust, shared values, and a relentless focus on our members’ and patients’ wellbeing,” Helen said.

“To see 'Caring Since 1934' recognised on a national stage is an incredible honour for our team and a testament to the power of telling our story authentically.

“This campaign was about reconnecting with who we are and celebrating the journey that brought us here, while showing how our heritage continues to shape the high- quality, personalised care we provide today. Winning this award confirms that our message has resonated not only with our members, but with the broader community.”

The Brandie Awards, presented by IntelligenceBank, celebrate excellence in brand building and marketing across Australia, recognising campaigns that achieve outstanding creative impact and strategic alignment.

The win follows a year of recognition for GMHBA. The organisation was also named a standout performer in the 2025 WeMoney Health Insurance Awards, winning top honours for its flexible, family-focused hospital cover options.

The full list of Award Winners is available here.

