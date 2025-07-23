senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Vodafone Chooses Howatson+Co As Creative Agency of Record

23/07/2025
285
Share
The agency won a competitive pitch run by Trinity P3, reports LBB's Brittney Rigby

Vodafone Australia has appointed Howatson+Company as its creative agency of record, ending a pitch process run by Trinity P3 and TPG Telecom's procurement team.

The pitch shortlist consisted entirely of independent agencies. Publicis' Saatchi & Saatchi was the incumbent.

Rebecca Darley, TPG Telecom's chief marketing officer, left her previous post as Domain CMO to join the telco last October.

“Howatson+Company impressed us with their bold thinking, cultural alignment and creative firepower," the CMO said.

"Vodafone is a brand that thrives on challenging conventions, and we’re excited to partner with Chris and the H+Co team to push boundaries.

“I would like to thank Saatchi & Saatchi for their commitment and creativity over recent years.”

Howatson+Company founder and CEO Chris Howatson added, "This appointment means a lot to us. Personally, Vodafone was my first carrier. Professionally, Vodafone is one of the top 100 most valuable global brands and is on a growth gradient here in Australia. It’s a privilege to partner with Bec, Lisa Cronin [head of brand and marketing], and their teams."

The appointment is effective immediately.

In June, rival telco Optus concluded its pitch process by appointing Droga5, Accenture Song, BRX, and Apparent across media, creative, and production.

Both telcos went to pitch following the creative momentum of market leader Telstra. CMO Brent Smart appointed bespoke model +61 at the end of 2023, which has resulted in 18 months of prolific and creatively lauded campaigns; last month, it won a Grand Prix at Cannes.

In May, Howatson+Company won the Australian Financial Review's account, just a few months after LBB revealed it had won Myer's consolidated creative and production business, and it set up AI-powered Plus Also Studios as part of securing the Endeavour account.

CSO Lilian Sor started at the agency this week. It has recently also hired executive strategy director Katharina Wynne, as revealed by LBB, and creative directors Letizia Bozzolini and Justin Butler.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Howatson+Company
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Howatson+Company
Care You Can Count On
Allianz
19/05/2025
Life Without Out of Home
Outdoor Media Association
29/04/2025
The Appeal Appeal
UNICEF
02/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1