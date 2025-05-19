Gerety Talks Indie Agency Founders Episode 3

Just like the award show, the Gerety Talks series puts some of the marketing and creative industries' true changemakers in the spotlight and at the centre of the conversation for a refreshing take on what leadership looks like.

This new series dedicated to Indie Agency founders is in partnership with Indie agency news who are building the global home for independent agencies. The mission? Serve independent agencies and the brilliant people behind them. The goal? More visibility for indies, more choice for marketers.

This episode includes:

- Yadira Harrison, co-founder at VERB

- Daniela Vojta, CCO House of Rabbits!

Yadira Noelle Harrison is the creative force you want in your corner, a marketing rule-breaker with over 20 years of shaking things up in brand experiences and strategy. As co-founder of VERB, the brand experience agency like no other, Yadira dreams big and delivers bigger, crafting unforgettable campaigns, partnerships and events for powerhouse brands like Airbnb, HBO, Netflix and the NBA.

Recognised as one of AdWeek’s Experiential Executives of the Year, Inc.’s Female Founders 250, an Adweek Creative 100 honoree, and a She Runs It Game-Changer, Yadira’s impact is as undeniable as it is trailblazing. Under her leadership, VERB snagged the title of 2024 A-List Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year, won gold at The Drum Awards for Agency Business in the Entrepreneur category, topped the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing agencies list and cemented its place as a brand experience agency to know and work with!

Before launching VERB, Yadira was the mastermind behind unforgettable activations like Airbnb Haus @ Sundance and On The Run with eBay Motors. At Macy’s Parade & Entertainment Group, she redefined tradition, fused bold art direction with digital innovation to elevate the brand’s legendary events.

Texas raised her, Syracuse University taught her and Los Angeles grounds the creative dynamo. When she’s not calling the shots at VERB, this karaoke queen is either at a Formula 1 race or out-Bruno’ing Bruno Mars (yes, that really happened).

Daniela Vojta is co-founder and chief creative officer of House of Rabbits!, a creative shop that embraces the spirit of nature’s most agile problem solvers—rabbits—to help brands prosper and be prolific. Alongside her partners, Susan Young (CCO) and Sarah Beaumont (CEO), she has built an agency where brand-building is as energising as it is inspiring. Their mantra: fortune favors creativity.

With over 20 years of experience, Daniela has led award-winning campaigns for global brands like AT&T, Microsoft, Unilever, Mastercard, and Tide. Her work has earned hundreds of creative awards, including the Gerety Awards, Cannes Lions, the One Show, D&AD, Clios, and the Effies, and she has been recognised in Adweek Creative 100 and AdAge’s Creatives You Should Know.

Daniela is a passionate advocate for racial, gender, social equality, and sustainability. She has spearheaded impactful campaigns for Color of Change, March for Our Lives, Girls Who Code, and Code.org, and led initiatives like Microsoft’s Patent Program for Women. She is also a mentor in the Good Latinas for Good program and an advisor for the Women in Leadership Executive Program at the University of New Haven’s Pompea College of Business.

Watch here.

