Gerety Talks New Director Lotus 2025

12/08/2025
Join Gerety and Mika Sasaki, director at TYO Inc. on Tuesday 12th August

A new edition of the Gerety Talks as we chat with the Fabulous Five Commendation winner as voted by the Film Craft Lotus & New Director Lotus jury panel from ADFEST 2025, Mika Sasaki, director at TYO Inc.

The New Director Lotus awards up-and-coming new directors to give them exposure to the creative community and help launch their directorial careers. ADFEST’s Fabulous Five program is one of the world’s most respected platforms for kick-starting the careers of commercial directors. From a total of 26 scripts submitted from across six cities, there were five up-and-coming Directors who were invited to direct five-minute short films inspired by the theme of ADFEST 2025, COLLiDE. The Directors brought the scripts to life to premiere their short films and their inspirations behind them. Mika Sasaki, Director at TYO Inc, is the Director of 'IM PERFECTION' who won the Commendation for the Fabulous Five this year as voted by the Film Craft Lotus & New Director Lotus Jury Panel. The film has been also selected to screen at the LA Shorts Festival.

Watch here.

