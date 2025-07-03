Gerety Awards Hosts 2025 VIP BBQ at Cannes

A new location hosted this year’s Gerety VIP BBQ in Cannes, to celebrate the shortlist with past and present jury members and friends from the Gerety community. The same good vibes, great latin music (and great meat!) once again brightened the amazing party that took place in a beautiful villa with breathtaking views. Check out the wrap-up film of the best party in Cannes here.

Not one but two amazing prizes were given this year to the lucky winners that, as it has now become tradition at the Gerety BBQ, wore the lucky brooch everybody was given at the entrance in a nod to the awards name and homage to Frances Gerety, creator of the iconic slogan “A Diamond is forever”.

ATM Virtual, a virtual production studio based in Warsaw, Poland, was honoured to present an award worth €20,000 in Virtual Production Services. The award includes cutting-edge virtual production support—such as LED stage access, a pre-lighting day, and technical expertise—designed to bring bold creative visions to life.“Through our partnership with the Gerety Awards, we are proud to help unlock promising untold visionary and technology driven ideas,” shared Radosława Bardes, CEO of ATM Virtual.

The second prize was given by Cinema Mobile, a groundbreaking collaboration 18 months in the making between Ingrid Bragemann's Tusk team and ShiftCam, the global leader in mobile lens innovation, that officially launched this year at Cannes, a revolutionary system that bridges the gap between high-end cinema rigs and the next generation of filmmaking, empowering creators with uncompromising optics and unparalleled freedom to tell their stories. Sangita Verma, managing director of Cinema Mobile, said, "We are deeply inspired by the Gerety mission to shine a light on the contributions of women in the film and advertising industries. Being a woman, I know what it means to forge new paths, to dream bigger, and to create opportunities where none existed before—because we must. That’s the heart of Cinema Mobile: giving filmmakers the power, freedom, and tools to break barriers and bring their creative visions to life. We are thrilled to support this incredible community by awarding our Cinema Mobile Trailblazer Kit to a deserving filmmaker. Her vision, her voice, her story—this is what inspires us. And we can’t wait to see what she creates."

The lucky winners now have the chance to bring to life their stories with two different technologies available for the audiovisual and creative industries.

Ingrid Bragemann, Tantorfilms and Tusk content founder and partner had the following to add, “This year, Tantorfilms wishes to share a special message. We all know that things are changing rapidly. Artificial intelligence and virtual worlds are becoming ever more present in every aspect of our lives. We do not deny progress — in fact, we embrace it — but as a production service company working for people, and as developers and mentors of young talent, we believe it is vital to keep communities connected and protect what is truly essential: the heart of every person in this world. We will continue to dedicate ourselves fully to the projects entrusted to us, but today more than ever, we are committed to promoting the spirit of unity and joy that defines us. Because without humans behind things, there is no love — and without love, there is no life”.

The Gerety VIP BBQ and shortlist celebration was made possible with support from Tantor Films, Ketchum, VML, Mastercard and The Industry Club.

Ketchum displayed some dominoes from their shortlisted campaign Liming with Gran for guests to play and before the BBQ started we had a chat with Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Global Markets. Watch the interview here.

To find out about the behind the scenes of the sessions and reasons behind the selected works of the executive jury, the Jury Insight panels can be watched on demand here featuring jury members from the UK, New York, Los Angeles, Spain, Canada, France, Brazil, MEA, South Africa, Romania, Southeast Asia, Latam, Australia, Colombia and Italy.

The Grand jury are now carefully reviewing the shortlisted works to choose the final winners that will be announced in September.

All the 2025 shortlisted campaigns can be found on the website.

