senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Gerety Talks with African Cristal Festival Jury President, Ete Davies

18/08/2025
21
Share
Join Dentsu Creative's EVP, across Europe, Middle East and Africa on Tuesday 19th August 2025

Gerety has announced a new edition of Gerety Talks, in line with its new partnership with the African Cristal Festival, the festival that exists to inspire, recognise and reward great creativity in communications for all the continent. Gerety welcomes the jury president of the 10th edition, Ete Davies, EMEA EVP at Dentsu Creative.

Ete Davies is Dentsu Creative's EVP, across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Prior to joining Dentsu Creative, Ete was CEO of Engine:Creative (now House337) where he transformed the agency – culminating in it being recognised amongst 'Fast Company's 100 Most Innovative Companies 2021' and collecting the Cannes Lion Titanium Grand Prix 2022 for the highly impactful Kiyan Prince Foundation's #longlivetheprince campaign.
With over 24 years' experience in the creative sector working at some of the world's premier creative agencies including AKQA, Tribal Worldwide, Digitas and AnalogFolk where, while as Managing Director, the agency consistently ranked amongst the UK’s top creative agencies and was recognised in the Financial Times ‘UK Future 100’. His experience spans many sectors from Financial Services, Travel, Technology, FMCG to Automotive, for both national and global brands. He’s led multi-national, multi-disciplined teams scaling from project to global network level with specialisms in Brand Advertising, Digital Experience, Innovation and Business Transformation.

Watch here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Gerety Awards
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Gerety Awards
Call For Entries
Gerety Awards
25/02/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1