Gerety Talks with African Cristal Festival Jury President, Ete Davies

​Gerety has announced a new edition of Gerety Talks, in line with its new partnership with the African Cristal Festival, the festival that exists to inspire, recognise and reward great creativity in communications for all the continent. Gerety welcomes the jury president of the 10th edition, Ete Davies, EMEA EVP at Dentsu Creative.



Ete Davies is Dentsu Creative's EVP, across Europe, Middle East and Africa.



Prior to joining Dentsu Creative, Ete was CEO of Engine:Creative (now House337) where he transformed the agency – culminating in it being recognised amongst 'Fast Company's 100 Most Innovative Companies 2021' and collecting the Cannes Lion Titanium Grand Prix 2022 for the highly impactful Kiyan Prince Foundation's #longlivetheprince campaign.

With over 24 years' experience in the creative sector working at some of the world's premier creative agencies including AKQA, Tribal Worldwide, Digitas and AnalogFolk where, while as Managing Director, the agency consistently ranked amongst the UK’s top creative agencies and was recognised in the Financial Times ‘UK Future 100’. His experience spans many sectors from Financial Services, Travel, Technology, FMCG to Automotive, for both national and global brands. He’s led multi-national, multi-disciplined teams scaling from project to global network level with specialisms in Brand Advertising, Digital Experience, Innovation and Business Transformation.



Watch here.

