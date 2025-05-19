From Chore to Ritual: Purdy & Figg Campaign Makes Cleaning Feel Desirable

Purdy & Figg, the all-natural, premium cleaning brand, has launched its first-ever TV campaign; a provocative, design-led film that transforms cleaning from mundane task into a luxurious daily ritual.
Titled 'Cleaning Is Jazz', the 30-second spot will premiere on 19th May across Channel 4, 4OD, and YouTube, marking the brand’s biggest push into the mainstream. The campaign is the latest work from London-based creative agency 10 Days, known for shaking up the ad industry with ideas that cut through culture.
Shot in the style of a luxury fashion ad - complete with charismatic male lead and an original jazz score (composed and produced by 10 Days chief music officer Dominic White) - the spot fuses elegance with attitude. Think: Chanel No.5 meets multi-surface spray.
“We’re not selling a cleaner. We’re selling the joy of doing something beautifully well,” says Rufus Neville, marketing director at Purdy & Figg. “This is about how cleaning makes you feel: calm, confident, in control. In a world that feels cluttered and chaotic, even wiping down a surface can be a moment of peace.”
With a rising cultural shift toward ritualisation of the everyday, the campaign plays directly into new consumer expectations. According to WARC, 72% of consumers include brands in their daily rituals, and 70% are open to adopting new ones.
“Purdy & Figg really makes the act of cleaning a true pleasure” says Jolyon White, founder and chief creative officer at 10 Days. “Cleaning ads always suck. They all look the same - over lit with smiley people cleaning an already clean kitchen. Purdy & Figg is not like any other cleaning spray - it smells like a perfume. So it deserves a film that creates this sense of desire and luxury. This isn’t cleaning, this is jazz.”
An original jazz soundtrack, composed and produced in-house at 10 Days, plays a key role in elevating the film’s tone and setting the emotional tempo.
“Music is memory,” says Dominic White, chief music officer at 10 Days. “We created a jazz piece that felt rich, stylish, and spontaneous; just like the campaign. Sonic branding isn’t just background noise - it’s a shortcut to emotion. Done right, it makes a brand unforgettable.”
Dominic White, chief music officer at 10 Days, drew inspiration from Jazz Blues to create a soundtrack that felt effortlessly cool and seductive. Influenced by icons like Art Tatum, Grant Green, and Dexter Gordon, he developed a piano riff that became the campaign’s signature melody, layered with upright bass, saxophones, and drums.
On set, Dominic played a curated Jazz Blues playlist to shape the tone in real time. The live feedback informed the final composition, which was arranged to build in intensity - crescendoing with the final spray of the bottle.
Launched in 2018 by friends Purdy Rubin and Charlotte Figg, the brand was born out of frustration with toxic formulas and wasteful packaging. Their mission: elevate everyday cleaning through scent, sustainability and style.
What began in a garage mixing essential oils is now one of the UK’s fastest-growing wellness cleaning brands. Purdy & Figg has seen triple-digit growth year-on-year, with tens of thousands of loyal subscribers and a cult following for its hero product, Counter Clean — a refillable, glass-bottled multi-surface spray infused with botanical oils.
By launching a TV campaign that blends fashion aesthetics with cleaning products, Purdy & Figg is taking an unglamorous category and giving it cultural currency.
“This is more than an ad. It’s a statement: housework can be high art,” adds Rufus.
See more work from 10 Days here.