From Chore to Ritual: Purdy & Figg Campaign Makes Cleaning Feel Desirable

Purdy & Figg, the all-natural, premium cleaning brand, has launched its first-ever TV campaign; a provocative, design-led film that transforms cleaning from mundane task into a luxurious daily ritual.



Titled 'Cleaning Is Jazz', the 30-second spot will premiere on 19th May across Channel 4, 4OD, and YouTube, marking the brand’s biggest push into the mainstream. The campaign is the latest work from London-based creative agency 10 Days, known for shaking up the ad industry with ideas that cut through culture.



Shot in the style of a luxury fashion ad - complete with charismatic male lead and an original jazz score (composed and produced by 10 Days chief music officer Dominic White) - the spot fuses elegance with attitude. Think: Chanel No.5 meets multi-surface spray.

“We’re not selling a cleaner. We’re selling the joy of doing something beautifully well,” says Rufus Neville, marketing director at Purdy & Figg. “This is about how cleaning makes you feel: calm, confident, in control. In a world that feels cluttered and chaotic, even wiping down a surface can be a moment of peace.”

Cleaning as a Luxury Ritual



With a rising cultural shift toward ritualisation of the everyday, the campaign plays directly into new consumer expectations. According to WARC, 72% of consumers include brands in their daily rituals, and 70% are open to adopting new ones.



“Purdy & Figg really makes the act of cleaning a true pleasure” says Jolyon White, founder and chief creative officer at 10 Days. “Cleaning ads always suck. They all look the same - over lit with smiley people cleaning an already clean kitchen. Purdy & Figg is not like any other cleaning spray - it smells like a perfume. So it deserves a film that creates this sense of desire and luxury. This isn’t cleaning, this is jazz.”



The Power of Sonic Identity



An original jazz soundtrack, composed and produced in-house at 10 Days, plays a key role in elevating the film’s tone and setting the emotional tempo.



“Music is memory,” says Dominic White, chief music officer at 10 Days. “We created a jazz piece that felt rich, stylish, and spontaneous; just like the campaign. Sonic branding isn’t just background noise - it’s a shortcut to emotion. Done right, it makes a brand unforgettable.”



Dominic White, chief music officer at 10 Days, drew inspiration from Jazz Blues to create a soundtrack that felt effortlessly cool and seductive. Influenced by icons like Art Tatum, Grant Green, and Dexter Gordon, he developed a piano riff that became the campaign’s signature melody, layered with upright bass, saxophones, and drums.



On set, Dominic played a curated Jazz Blues playlist to shape the tone in real time. The live feedback informed the final composition, which was arranged to build in intensity - crescendoing with the final spray of the bottle.



Garage Start up to Design-Led Challenger



Launched in 2018 by friends Purdy Rubin and Charlotte Figg, the brand was born out of frustration with toxic formulas and wasteful packaging. Their mission: elevate everyday cleaning through scent, sustainability and style.



What began in a garage mixing essential oils is now one of the UK’s fastest-growing wellness cleaning brands. Purdy & Figg has seen triple-digit growth year-on-year, with tens of thousands of loyal subscribers and a cult following for its hero product, Counter Clean — a refillable, glass-bottled multi-surface spray infused with botanical oils.



Why It Matters



By launching a TV campaign that blends fashion aesthetics with cleaning products, Purdy & Figg is taking an unglamorous category and giving it cultural currency.



“This is more than an ad. It’s a statement: housework can be high art,” adds Rufus.



