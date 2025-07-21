Creative agency 10 Days has unveiled its latest campaign for The Coconut Collab, turning coconut yoghurt into a full-blown movement. Titled “Convert to Coconut”, the campaign is a bold, tongue-in-cheek rejection of the health-washed, dairy-dominated yoghurt aisle - trading clean eating clichés for coconut evangelism.

Breaking across OOH, social media, sampling events and in-store activations, the campaign draws cheeky inspiration from religious conversion tropes and cult aesthetics, inviting people to “join the coconut faith” and experience what they call “coconut salvation.”

A teaser film introduces the Convert to Coconut Campaign, where a softly-lit presenter guides confused dairy defectors toward a new truth. Think spiritual awakening… with a spoonful of chocolate ganache.

The objective? Drive mass consumer recruitment by turning the brand’s most passionate fans into preachers.

“The reviews of Coconut Collabs products are evangelical," said Jolyon White, Chief Creative Officer at 10 Days. “It felt like they had been paid to see all this stuff - it felt like a cult. So we decided to embrace it. It’s time to convert to coconut if you haven’t already”

The campaign emerges in response to The Coconut Collab’s 2025 ambition to dramatically increase brand awareness and household penetration. While their fans are loyal and the taste is loved, awareness remains relatively low in a crowded category.

“We knew we had to do something brave and culturally sharp,” said James Averdieck (Founder) at The Coconut Collab. “10 Days understood that to convert new customers, we had to stop playing it safe. With this campaign, we’re embracing our cult status and leading with belief, not just benefits.”

While rooted in humour, the campaign is strategically aligned with the brand’s mission: to show that coconut-based products can be outrageously indulgent and surprisingly good for you-without the dairy, guilt or greenwashed wellness tropes.