10 Days Reimagines Great British Picnic Through Fashion-Laced Lens for Purdy & Figg

To mark the launch of Purdy & Figg’s limited-edition summer scent 'Summer Lawn' , creative agency 10 Days London reimagined the great British picnic through a bold, fashion-laced lens. The result? A surreal indoor shoot featuring a model, a sprinkler, and a not-so-casual ode to freshly cut grass.

Leaning into the unmistakable nostalgia of summer lawns from Wimbledon courts to back garden clippings the campaign delivers a playful clash of utility and indulgence. It’s a love letter to summer, wrapped in the gloss of a luxury fashion ad.

Built on the belief that cleaning can be elevated into a ritual, not a chore, the campaign draws on the platform established in Purdy & Figg’s debut TV spot, which repositioned cleaning as something desirable. Summer Lawn becomes a sensory shortcut to sunshine, ease, and escapism.

A stylised, high-humour social campaign that brings editorial flair to everyday spray. Visually subversive, effortlessly premium; this is cleaning, but not as you know it.