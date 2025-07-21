senckađ
10 Days Brings High-Fashion Humour to Cleaning with Purdy & Figg's 'Summer Lawn' Campaign

21/07/2025
To mark the launch of Purdy & Figg’s limited-edition summer scent -Summer Lawn - creative agency 10 Days London reimagined the great British picnic through a bold, fashion-laced lens. The result? A surreal indoor shoot featuring a model, a sprinkler, and a not-so-casual ode to freshly cut grass.

Leaning into the unmistakable nostalgia of summer lawns from Wimbledon courts to back garden clippings the campaign delivers a playful clash of utility and indulgence. It’s a love letter to summer, wrapped in the gloss of a luxury fashion ad.

Strategy
Built on the belief that cleaning can be elevated into a ritual, not a chore, the campaign draws on the platform established in Purdy & Figg’s debut TV spot, which repositioned cleaning as something desirable.Summer Lawn becomes a sensory shortcut to sunshine, ease, and escapism.

Execution
A stylised, high-humour social campaign that brings editorial flair to everyday spray. Visually subversive, effortlessly premium; this is cleaning, but not as you know it.

About
