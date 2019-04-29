Framestore Brings Director Juan Cabral’s Vision to Life for Two/One

Two men, living on the exact opposite side of the world. When one sleeps, the other one is awake. But when they finally meet, a simple question arises: Who is the dream and who is the dreamer? Juan Cabral’s debut film wonders what it would be like if all humanity was a single entity connected by sleep.





Framestore’s brief was to create imagery for two key sequences in the film. The first, a hyper-realistic ski jump in the most climactic scene of the film and the other a breath-taking detailed shot of the earth. Juan Cabral’s film explores the completely insane idea of going to sleep and waking up on a daily basis, and he wanted all the effects in the film to look and feel as real as possible, and knew Framestore could deliver.





‘The director has a great relationship with Framestore and our goal from the beginning of this project was to do all we could to help him realise his vision,’ said Jordi Bares, creative director at Framestore. ‘Juan knew he could put faith in us to deliver, and everyone here knew how important and personal this film was to him.’







