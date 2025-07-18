The Monthly Cut Returns to Framestore and Company 3 as 003 Makes UK Debut

On Thursday, 17th July, London’s creative community came together for the premiere screening of The Monthly Cut 003 - the third instalment of Little Black Book and The Immortal Awards' latest initiative celebrating the best in global creativity.



Returning to Framestore and Company 3, the event drew a large crowd of brand, agency and craft professionals, who had gathered to see a showcase of the world’s standout commercial creativity from June.



​Launched earlier this year, The Monthly Cut is a creative excellence initiative that shines a spotlight on the very best commercial work from around the globe, carefully selected by Little Black Book’s creative council - a rotating panel of industry leaders alongside LBB’s editorial team.



​Matt Cooper, founder of Little Black Book, says, “The Monthly Cut has quickly become a firm favourite within the Little Black Book community, giving our members a chance to both showcase their work and see other incredible ads from around the world. We love hosting these nights and hearing what people think of the work. Many are inspired by what they’ve seen and can’t wait to share work with their teams - which is now even easier thanks to the launch of our new Reels tool. A massive thank you to Steph, Alison and the team at Framestore and Company 3 for their support.”



Missed the screening? Here’s how to get your hands (well, eyes) on the Cut!



The Monthly Cut 003 has now been distributed to all Standard and Premium members of Little Black Book. It will continue to land in inboxes at the start of each month, bringing the best in global commercial creativity straight to you.



Basic members can upgrade their account in My LBB to gain access to the new feature.



Recipients are encouraged to share the reel with teams, host their own screenings, and even bring clients and friends into the fold for their own monthly creative showcase. Plans are also underway for more The Monthly Cut screenings hosted by LBB, so please get in touch if you wish to attend or host a future event.



If you’re interested in finding out more or have any questions, please contact themonthlycut@lbbonline.com.









































