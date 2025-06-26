senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Framestore Strengthens Immersive Team

26/06/2025
4
Share
Yush Kalia and Dan Lavi join as executive producers, immersive, and Maximilian McNair MacEwan as head of strategic partnerships, immersive

Creative studio Framestore has reinforced its commitment to innovation in immersive entertainment with the appointment of Yush Kalia and Dan Lavi as executive producers, Immersive, and Maximilian McNair MacEwan as head of strategic partnerships, Immersive.

These additions come at a pivotal moment for Framestore’s Immersive team, which has recently delivered some of the most ambitious and technically advanced attractions in the company’s history. With ground breaking work underway across theme parks, museums, and new-to-market venues, the team is scaling its leadership to meet a surge in demand for innovation that bridges cinematic craft with location-based storytelling.

Joining Framestore as executive producer, Yush brings over a decade of experience delivering innovative projects that blend creativity with emerging technology. His background in immersive media, AR/VR, and interactive storytelling includes collaborations with some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports.

Also appointed executive producer, Dan Lavi is a multidisciplinary leader whose 16-year career spans hands-on production, studio leadership, and curriculum development. From founding partner and head of business at Koffeecup, a boutique digital production agency known for boundary-pushing work, to developing VR experiences for Meta and interactive tools for Burberry, Dan brings a rare blend of creative agility and operational insight.

“Deft use of Creative Technology has been central to the growth of our Immersive team, so it’s great to be able to introduce the likes of Dan and Yush’s experience and calibre as we seek to strengthen our capabilities.” says Karl Woolley, global head of immersive, Framestore.

As head of strategic partnerships, Maximilian will focus more on cultivating relationships with clients, industry peers, and key talent to drive ground breaking work in immersive experiences, technology, and attractions. Maximilian’s role is pivotal in expanding Framestore’s immersive industry footprint and recognises the Immersive team’s commitment to clients and projects that push the boundaries of storytelling and technology.

“Dan, Yush and Max all bring exceptional leadership, expertise, and a passion for innovation that will elevate our immersive offering to new heights,” said Heather Kinal, SVP of immersive, Framestore. “Max’s ability to foster new relationships, combined with Dan and Yush’s deep understanding of emerging technologies, ensures that Framestore remains at the forefront of themed entertainment and immersive storytelling.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Framestore
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Framestore
Lyin
Ben Coyle-Larner
21/05/2025
World Of
Ralph Lauren
29/04/2025
Beads
NatWest
17/02/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1