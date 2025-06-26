Framestore Strengthens Immersive Team

Creative studio Framestore has reinforced its commitment to innovation in immersive entertainment with the appointment of Yush Kalia and Dan Lavi as executive producers, Immersive, and Maximilian McNair MacEwan as head of strategic partnerships, Immersive.



These additions come at a pivotal moment for Framestore’s Immersive team, which has recently delivered some of the most ambitious and technically advanced attractions in the company’s history. With ground breaking work underway across theme parks, museums, and new-to-market venues, the team is scaling its leadership to meet a surge in demand for innovation that bridges cinematic craft with location-based storytelling.



Joining Framestore as executive producer, Yush brings over a decade of experience delivering innovative projects that blend creativity with emerging technology. His background in immersive media, AR/VR, and interactive storytelling includes collaborations with some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports.



Also appointed executive producer, Dan Lavi is a multidisciplinary leader whose 16-year career spans hands-on production, studio leadership, and curriculum development. From founding partner and head of business at Koffeecup, a boutique digital production agency known for boundary-pushing work, to developing VR experiences for Meta and interactive tools for Burberry, Dan brings a rare blend of creative agility and operational insight.



“Deft use of Creative Technology has been central to the growth of our Immersive team, so it’s great to be able to introduce the likes of Dan and Yush’s experience and calibre as we seek to strengthen our capabilities.” says Karl Woolley, global head of immersive, Framestore.



As head of strategic partnerships, Maximilian will focus more on cultivating relationships with clients, industry peers, and key talent to drive ground breaking work in immersive experiences, technology, and attractions. Maximilian’s role is pivotal in expanding Framestore’s immersive industry footprint and recognises the Immersive team’s commitment to clients and projects that push the boundaries of storytelling and technology.



“Dan, Yush and Max all bring exceptional leadership, expertise, and a passion for innovation that will elevate our immersive offering to new heights,” said Heather Kinal, SVP of immersive, Framestore. “Max’s ability to foster new relationships, combined with Dan and Yush’s deep understanding of emerging technologies, ensures that Framestore remains at the forefront of themed entertainment and immersive storytelling.”

