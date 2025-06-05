esbconnect and Mdeg Combine Datasets to Create UK’s Largest GDPR-Compliant Consumer Data File

Customer acquisition specialist esbconnect has announced a partnership with data company Mdeg, which will see the two companies’ datasets merged to form the UK’s largest independent deterministic data provider for ID resolution and audience targeting solutions.

The combined dataset, known as ideoOS, includes a fully GDPR-compliant HEM-IP (Hashed Email-IP) graph of more than 64m email addresses, postal addresses, and up to 440 data attributes, accessible as regularly delivered log files or a real-time streaming API. The API feed includes additional information against an HEM-IP and first sighting and resightings for confidence scoring. ideoOS supports cookie, MAID (Mobile Advertising ID) and other ID-based graphs to bolster their strength at a time when signal is rapidly disappearing. It also provides HEM-based audience segments for targeting in paid-social and programmatic buying platforms.

Brands can use the dataset as a raw data file for identity verification and persona modelling. It can also be used as a real-time feed, where an online user’s IP address, together with other identifiers such as their device and browser, can be matched with a hashed email to allow them to understand who that user is.

Through an integration with esbconnect’s Inbox Extend solution, the dataset can also be used to buy and use the company’s audience segments via email, programmatic, display and social, or offline, via postal campaigns. This can be accessed via esbcopnnect’s Iota integration through 45 output partners, including DV360, The Trade Desk and many more.

The first customers for the solution are cloud computing platform AWS (Amazon Web Services) and identity solutions firm, Roqad, who are using ideoOS to power a privacy-safe Data Clean Room service incorporating Roqad Identity Resolution.

“This is a game-changer for UK advertisers in terms of the size and richness of the database and the variety of ways in which it can be used,” said esbconnect CEO Suzanna Chaplin. “Advertisers will be excited about the scale it delivers, but also the granularity with which they can drill down into the data and build highly targeted, niche audience segments, that they can then execute against across multiple channels.”

“This is a fantastic partnership which opens up a whole new database for UK advertisers to target consumers in granular detail across online and offline channels,” said Maire Claire De Grouchy at Mdeg. “Early adoption by Amazon and Roqad is a significant endorsement of its capabilities.”

