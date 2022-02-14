senckađ
electriclime° Teams Up with Monogram to Bring Norwest Quarter by Mulpha’s Vision to Life

14/02/2022
Directed by André Rodrigues, the film highlights the property development company's commitment to sustainability for their Norwest Quarter project

electriclime° linked up with Monogram in Australia to produce a new piece for Norwest Quarter by Mulpha.

Sustainability is integral to our future, and the film 'It's In Our Nature' represents the property development's commitment to this cause.

﻿Directed by André Rodrigues, the film looked to bring out the ﻿positive and emotional feelings we create through our atmosphere, and to represent the future of living.﻿

Using beautiful, handheld shots and capturing close ups of textures to heighten the visuals, the film created an overall immersive feeling to bring to life Norwest Quarter by Mulpha's ideas and vision.

To see the full film, click here. To read more about electriclime°, click here.

