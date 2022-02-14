electriclime° Teams Up with Monogram to Bring Norwest Quarter by Mulpha’s Vision to Life

electriclime° linked up with Monogram in Australia to produce a new piece for Norwest Quarter by Mulpha.

Sustainability is integral to our future, and the film 'It's In Our Nature' represents the property development's commitment to this cause.

﻿Directed by André Rodrigues, the film looked to bring out the ﻿positive and emotional feelings we create through our atmosphere, and to represent the future of living.﻿

Using beautiful, handheld shots and capturing close ups of textures to heighten the visuals, the film created an overall immersive feeling to bring to life Norwest Quarter by Mulpha's ideas and vision.

