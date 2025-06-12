Roku and Dentsu Reveal Key Insights for Shoppable TV Advertising Success

TV streaming platform Roku, Inc. and Dentsu have revealed new findings from a study looking at how consumers engage with shoppable TV. As streaming becomes the dominant mode of TV consumption, advertisers are reimagining what’s possible with shoppable TV and how to best engage with consumers.



Key insights from the research show that consumers are increasingly open to shopping directly from their TV screens, and what ultimately drives engagement is the perceived value of the exchange. Whether it’s exclusive offers, time savings, or personalised recommendations, viewers are more likely to act when they feel they’re getting something meaningful in return.



“It's not just about making products clickable - we must create experiences that resonate and solve real needs,” said Jeffrey Bustos, SVP, retail media analytics, Merkle. “Shoppable TV ads have immense potential to drive engagement and conversion, but to scale, they must deliver clear value to consumers. With platforms like Roku, passive viewing can turn into active buying, and brands can connect meaningfully with audiences and drive measurable results.”



Additional key findings include:



Content-commerce integration drives engagement



Nearly three-quarters (72%) of consumers say they pay more attention to ads that reflect their personal interests and purchase habits.



71% of consumers are more attentive to ads for brands or products they’ve previously purchased.



Nearly half of streamers also report they would pay attention to ads that allow them to purchase items featured in movies, shows, or live events, particularly when the shopping experience feels like a natural extension of the content - especially in categories like apparel and electronics, which consumers note are the top two retail categories in terms of retail media ad attention.



Personalisation must do more than feel familiar



Personalised ads based on shopping behaviour and past purchases are perceived as valuable by over two-thirds of respondents.



However, there's a noticeable gap between perceived value and actual attention: while 83% say relevant ads are valuable, only 34% report paying attention to them.



Over half of streamers would be interested in adding a product that they see advertised on their TV to a digital shopping cart, or in purchasing a product from their TV using pre-saved credentials from a retailer. These personalised experiences break the mould and command streamer consideration.



Brand impact beyond the checkout



Even when purchases aren’t immediate, shoppable ad units build meaningful brand equity.



According to Kantar Milward Brown Roku normative averages, combining video ads with interactive formats delivers a 58% increase in unaided brand recall. Even when they don’t drive immediate purchases, shoppable ad units play a crucial role in building long-term brand equity.



Ads that help users discover content or enable seamless shopping experiences capture the attention of over half of all viewers—proving that interactive formats don’t just engage, they break through the noise and leave lasting impressions, with or without an immediate conversion.



“Being named a preferred CTV partner by Dentsu reinforces the power of Roku’s platform to deliver both performance and brand impact,” said Sal Candela, VP global agency partnerships, Roku. “Together with Dentsu, we're showing that shoppable experiences on the biggest screen in the home can drive real results - from building brand equity to inspiring immediate action. For marketers, the message is clear: With Roku, the future of TV is actionable.”



A comprehensive online survey was conducted by Luth Research among 1,000 US respondents. All participants reported using at least one ad-supported streaming service and accessing content through a smart TV or TV streaming device. Additionally, all respondents engaged with at least one social media platform weekly.

