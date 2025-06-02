How Can Brands Play in Modern Third Spaces?

As the pandemic lockdowns have popularised remote and hybrid working solutions, the topic of ‘third spaces’ - online or in-person places where people go to connect with others and feel a sense of community, other than their home (one’s first space) or work or school (one’s second space) – has become quite popular. In a world where work, fitness, shopping and a growing number of daily activities can be carried out at home, consumers now have to make a concerted effort to instead hang out in spaces that allow them to socialise with others or simply disconnect from their everyday surroundings. Dentsu recently carried out some research to see how US consumers feel about online and in-person third spaces and brands’ role in them.



Third Spaces Provide Escape And Connection



Interestingly, the top motivation for seeking third spaces isn't connection - it’s time to oneself. In our US consumer survey, 'Relaxation or time to myself' (37%) tops the list of reasons for engaging with third spaces, outranking 'meaningful social connection' (32%). That being said, many consumers appear to seek both time to themselves, as well as socialisation and belonging. 31% say they seek a 'change of scenery from home,' while 29% cite 'feeling a sense of belonging or acceptance' and wanting to 'meet new people with shared interests.' This is particularly relevant among consumers based in urban centres, while it is more common that suburban consumers leverage third spaces to cultivate existing relationships.

Digital: The MAIN Daily Third Space for Modern Life



A staggering 58% of those who participate in online communities engage daily. While more traditional third spaces have become weekly or monthly destinations, revealing a shift in community rhythms. This fundamental restructuring of social rhythms (which is even more pronounced among younger consumers like millennials and gen zers) requires brands to maintain continuous digital presence punctuated by high-impact physical moments. The always-on community now lives in digital spaces, making meaningful physical gatherings less frequent but potentially more valuable.



Consumers Have Conflicted Feelings about Brands and Third Spaces



83% of consumers want brands to facilitate connections between people, and 74% acknowledge brands provide essential resources for third spaces. Yet simultaneously three in four respondents believe the most meaningful spaces remain independent from commercial interests and feel brand involvement diminishes a space's character. This tension is most pronounced among young consumers. When consumers abandon spaces (23%) or avoid brand presence (22%), it's not rejection of brand involvement itself - it's rejection of how that involvement manifests. The data shows consumers have clear boundaries: no purchase pressure (49%), no required product usage (46%), and no economic exclusion (44%). Brands that respect these boundaries while enhancing experiences are welcomed as community enablers rather than intruders.



Learn more insights in the full report from dentsu.

