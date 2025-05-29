Dentsu Americas Expands Media Leadership Team

​Dentsu Americas has announced three key appointments to its media practice leadership team: Grant Ogburn, chief growth officer; Solange Claudio, chief operations officer; and Jason Kodish, chief data and analytics officer. This migration of transformative talent to dentsu points to the momentum across the business, as the agency has recently welcomed new clients including Solo Stove, eBay, Zaxby’s, and Dollar General, across the media practice. The leaders will partner with the established media executive leadership team to develop best practices and fuel innovation to drive impact across growth, operations, and analytics for dentsu’s three go-to-market media brands: Carat, dentsu X, and iProspect.



Each of the new hires brings an impressive background and unique experience to fuel momentum for dentsu:



Grant Ogburn joins dentsu as chief growth officer, media from IPG, where he most recently served as global CGO of UM Worldwide, and landed key clients for the agency including Geico, General Mills, and Levi’s. Grant is a leader in nurturing talent and developing growth opportunities and sharpening agency go-to-market vision with a winning track record. In this role, he will focus on driving growth across the network by cultivating meaningful client relationships and building strategic solutions to help meet complex client needs.



As chief operations officer, media, Solange Claudio brings profound operational understanding and experience that spans across verticals. She has served as COO across multiple high performing agencies throughout her career, including Publicis’ Zenith and Moxie. In her role as Chief Operations Officer, Solange will help develop a clear operational roadmap and execute business strategy in the US, enabling progressive solutions for clients.



Jason Kodish, appointed chief data and analytics officer, media, has vast experience leading data and analytics functions having spent over a decade doing so at Publicis with more recent stops at CapGemini and Cognizant. In his new role, Jason will drive critical capabilities for dentsu’s Media business, unifying a team that spans full funnel media analytics, data science, media effectiveness, and media outcomes.



"To lead our client’s in the Algorithm Era, it is critical to have the best talent to enable this,” said Will Swayne, global practice president of Media, dentsu. “We are thrilled to welcome Grant, Solange, and Jason to our Americas team - each a proven performer, exceptional leader, and fantastic human - I look forward to partnering with them and the positive impact they will have.”



This news builds on the announcement that Will Swayne, dentsu's global practice president of media, has expanded his remit to oversee the Americas Media Practice.

