Coors Seltzer Announces Call to Inaction

A generation of millennials have grown up with the stereotype that they are laid-back, unambitious and entitled. But recent research (Deloitte) has shown that 73% of millennials are doing more for the environment and showing up for the planet through actions they are actively not taking - not driving, not buying fast fashion, and not eating meat.

This sparked an idea: what if we took a page from the millennial playbook and did things differently this year after 54 years of being told to do more for the planet each April? Coors Seltzer, expanding on its water restoration efforts in partnership with Change the Course, is launching Call to Inaction, a pledge for Canadians to take a series of Inactions in the name of water conservation. The campaign highlights how, by doing less, you can decrease your water use - doing more for the planet in the process.

Starting on May 1st, 2024, Canadians can visit here to sign the pledge to take inaction this month, positively impacting water conservation efforts through noble inactions such as showering less, refusing to separate laundry loads, and ‘forgetting’ to water the lawn.

The campaign will be supported by a 30-second OLV, print ad running in the Globe and Mail and National Post newspapers, OOH and social.