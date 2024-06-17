senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Coors Light Is Bringing Chill Back to Music Fans

17/06/2024
262
Share
Campaign from Citizen Relations sees the beer brand launch its first-ever Canadian music platform to rescue overpriced and in-demand concert tickets from verified resellers

This summer, Coors Light is setting out to Fix 'Tixflation' - the effect of resellers on ticket prices across Canada - by helping address the inaccessible and often unaffordable concert ticket resale market. 

Starting on World Music Day (June 21st, 2024), Coors Light will rescue overpriced and in-demand concert tickets from verified resellers and put them back into the hands of Canadian music lovers coast to coast. 

Canadians will have a chance to score a pair of tickets to some of the most highly anticipated summer concerts, including The Rolling Stones, Niall Horan, Missy Elliott, P!nk, and more. To stay up to date with the concert schedule and for more information on Fix Tixflation, visit here

Developed by Citizen Relations, the brand’s clever 'Fix Tixflation' campaign leans into the prevalent topic of ever-increasing ticket prices to help bring chill to Canadian music fans and grant them better access to some of the hottest music events of the season. 

Citizen relations is making noise for the creative campaign through earned media relations and influencer partnerships. 

The campaign is being further amplified through a comprehensive paid media approach executed by Wavemaker, including broadcast, OLV, Paid social and OOH placements. 

Volt is managing brand social content. 

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Citizen Relations Canada
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Citizen Relations Canada
Launch Video 6s
KitKat
30/05/2025
Launch Video 24s
KitKat
30/05/2025
The Count
SickKids
03/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1