Coors Light Is Bringing Chill Back to Music Fans

This summer, Coors Light is setting out to Fix 'Tixflation' - the effect of resellers on ticket prices across Canada - by helping address the inaccessible and often unaffordable concert ticket resale market.

Starting on World Music Day (June 21st, 2024), Coors Light will rescue overpriced and in-demand concert tickets from verified resellers and put them back into the hands of Canadian music lovers coast to coast.

Canadians will have a chance to score a pair of tickets to some of the most highly anticipated summer concerts, including The Rolling Stones, Niall Horan, Missy Elliott, P!nk, and more. To stay up to date with the concert schedule and for more information on Fix Tixflation, visit here.

Developed by Citizen Relations, the brand’s clever 'Fix Tixflation' campaign leans into the prevalent topic of ever-increasing ticket prices to help bring chill to Canadian music fans and grant them better access to some of the hottest music events of the season.

Citizen relations is making noise for the creative campaign through earned media relations and influencer partnerships.

The campaign is being further amplified through a comprehensive paid media approach executed by Wavemaker, including broadcast, OLV, Paid social and OOH placements.

Volt is managing brand social content.

