news
Comms Council Unveils Provocative Media Spotlight Speaker Lineup

04/07/2025
Strategy experts Zoe Scaman, Eugene Healey, and ANZ’s Astrud Burgess will explore innovation, cultural chaos and data-driven marketing at the Auckland event

The Comms Council has released details of this year’s Media Spotlight event, a must-attend morning of inspiration and provocation for marketers, media owners, and agency professionals focused on media thinking.

This year’s event will be held at Q Theatre on the morning of August 13th.

Speakers include Zoe Scaman, founder of Bodacious, a strategy studio focused on navigating new frontiers in innovation for brands and entertainment. She works with clients like Nike, Netflix, EA Games, Coca-Cola, and Snapchat, helping them harness emerging technologies and cultural shifts to drive impact.

Eugene Healey is a brand strategy consultant, educator and creator, seeking to make cultural chaos comprehensible for brands. From his home base in Melbourne he works with global brands on strategies to succeed in a climate where media is fragmented, attention is fracked, and algorithms have dissolved mass culture into soup.

Completing the lineup is Astrud Burgess. Wearing many hats, as the chief marketing officer of ANZ Group and the general manager of marketing, data and customer experience for ANZ New Zealand, she is not just a key member of the New Zealand leadership team but an experienced leader in the world of marketing, finance and data.

The event will shed light on the latest challenges and opportunities in the ever-shifting media landscape, while also encouraging brands to balance technology with enduring principles.

Tickets for the event will sell out fast, here.

