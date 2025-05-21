senckađ
Comms Council Webinar Decodes Marketing’s Role as a Business Investment

21/05/2025
Ian Whittaker, award-winning analyst and author, will unpack actionable strategies to reframe marketing as a boardroom priority in free webinar

The Commercial Communications Council (CCC) is hosting a new session in its Eff Word webinar series on Wednesday June 11th at 9.00am, focused on one of the most persistent challenges in marketing today: how to connect with the C-suite.

Titled 'How to Speak the Language of the CFO and the Board', the session will feature internationally recognised analyst and advisor Ian Whittaker. A two-time City AM Analyst of the Year and author of How to Speak the Language of the CFO, Ian brings deep insight into the intersection of marketing, finance, and commercial strategy.

Ian is a globally recognised media and tech analyst, advisor, and commentator. With over two decades of experience, he is a two-time City AM Analyst of the Year and a shortlisted BSME Business Columnist of the Year. Ian has served as a board chair and advisor across the media and technology sectors, and is the author of The Bigger Picture and How to Speak the Language of the CFO.

The webinar will explore how marketers and strategists can better engage senior decision-makers, reframing advertising not as a cost, but as a business-critical investment. Drawing from his recent IPA paper, Marketing as an Investment (2023), Ian will offer practical guidance on how to craft arguments that resonate with CFOs, chief growth officers, and boards.


Date: Wednesday 11 June 2025

Time: 9.00am NZST

Speaker: Ian Whittaker – Board chair, advisor, media and tech analyst

Cost: Free to CCC members | $50 for non-members

Registration: Click here to register


Who Should Attend

  • Agency strategists and planners
  • Brand marketers seeking stronger internal advocacy
  • Anyone working to elevate marketing’s role in commercial decision-making
