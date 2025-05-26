Club UnLtd Crowns The Best DJ In Adland

Quianna Baterna, account executive at OMD has been crowned the best Adland DJ in Sydney at the inaugural Club UnLtd event last week. The event saw seven of adland’s top emerging DJs go head-to-head to compete for the coveted top prize at Oxford Art Factory, whilst raising awareness and funds for youth at risk.

The runners up were DJ Bangers & Mash aka Brent Richardson, CEO of Enrichd Group taking second place and DJ Edgy aka Edward Ye, programmatic manager from Dentsu in third. The other DJ talent on the night included Konrad Brennan (DJ Chili Kon Kahn) from The Trade Desk, Alex Anthony (DJ Impact) from Val Morgan, Tasman Sadler (DJ Tasman) and Brady Morrison, and Nick Barrick (DJ MorrGroove & Garrick) from EssenceMediacom.

The judges -- Emma Richomme from MMAD, Will Cate aka DJ Goodwill, and Trent Grimes from TMRW Music Group -- were impressed by the DJ talent in the industry and complimented Quianna on her technique, unique style, brilliant tunes and her positive energy.

Quianna Baterna, aka DJ Sometimes Wholesome, said of the win, “What an honour to take home the trophy, especially amongst such tight competition! There were some great DJs playing during the night and such a positive and supportive vibe. It was so much fun to be involved and even better knowing it was all raising awareness and funds for such a good cause.”

Powered by Yahoo, sponsored by Snapchat and supported by Guzman y Gomez, the night included plenty of treats for the guests with an interactive photo experience, glow in the dark face painting station and free burritos and MOOD mocktails. UnLtd’s charity partner, Musicians Making a Difference, also inspired everyone with a silent disco experience showcasing MMAD’s new ‘Futures’ radio station that helps young people in detention change their futures.

Club UnLtd’s resident DJ, Eric Crampton, aka DJ Crump$ from MMAD, warmed up the dance floor and also shared how music and MMAD helped change his life. The night culminated with Julian Hamilton from The Presets closing the night and heating up the dance floor.

Katie McArthur, head of events at UnLtd, said, “What a night! There’s so much talent and love for music in our industry and it was amazing to showcase that at Club UnLtd. The crowd went wild for all the DJs and the dance floor was packed from start to end! It was beautiful to see all the DJs support each other and cheering on our young resident DJ. Congratulations to all the finalist DJs for putting yourselves out there and giving our guests a night to remember!”

