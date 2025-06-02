Carsales Scores A Win At UnLtd Big Basket

​The Melbourne advertising industry came together last week to shoot hoops for good at the UnLtd Big Basket basketball tournament. Played in 3x3 style, the day was filled with fast-paced action and team spirit, all whilst raising funds for UnLtd’s work supporting at-risk youth charities.

The semifinals saw matchups with Carsales and Half Dome and a battle of the TV channels with Nine going head-to-head with Paramount. After some fierce competition, Nine and Carsales advanced to the finals. In an intense championship game, Carsales came out on top during overtime, taking the trophy and bragging rights for 2025. Shane Dawson and Madura Rajkumar were crowned Players of The Day.

The winning Carsales team consisted of Cato Zietsman, Sam March, Shane Dawson, Steph Gratton, Tanya Zmiric and Tia Symeonidis.

Tanya Zmiric, key account manager at Carsales said, “It was awesome to hit the court with others from the industry and have some fun while supporting a really important cause. We’re proud to take the win but even prouder to be part of something that gives back.”

Thanks to the event sponsors ESPN and JCDecaux, the players also got some top tips from basketball pros -- Dash Daniels and Mitch McCarron -- and a chance to compete in the NBL half time shoot out competition. The winners from the shooting competition, Civic Outdoor and Foxtel, got to have the two NBL players joining their teams in their matches after lunch, playing against each other.

The competing teams included: Amazon, Carsales, Civic Outdoor, ESPN, Foxtel, GroupM, Half Dome, Hatched, IPG, JCDecaux, GumGum, Nine, Nunn Media, OMD, oOh!Media, Paramount, PHD, PMG, SBS, Seven, Silverpush, Val Morgan and Zenith.

Nik Weber, director of Disney Advertising Australia & New Zealand said, “ESPN was pleased to lend its support to this important cause and to be part of making a positive impact on the lives of young people."

