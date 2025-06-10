Brittany Ferries' Print Campaign Makes Waves

McCann’s latest campaign for Brittany Ferries is making waves targeting 'modern explorers' seeking fresh and interesting travel. The latest ‘Wake’ campaign, developed by McCann Bristol, creates ripples with words to differentiate the brand through its unique approach to print advertising.



Building on the brand’s ‘Uncommon Holidays’ creative platform launched earlier this year, ‘Wake’ positions Brittany Ferries as more than just a mode of transport - establishing it as a distinctive holiday provider in its own right. The campaign’s unique typography transforms written lines into a rippling ‘sea’, creating a wake behind a ferry and hinting at the diverse experiences available on a Brittany Ferries Holiday to France and Spain.

In this elegant print campaign, McCann’s deliberate use of longer copy invites readers to uncover hidden gems within the advert, mirroring the discoveries awaiting explores on a Brittany Ferries Holiday.



​Zane Radcliffe, ECD at McCann Bristol, explains, “In a creative industry often focused on AI, the ‘Wake’ campaign is a refreshing reminder of the power of human creativity to deeply resonate with audiences. Copywriting, art direction and typography combine perfectly, inviting readers to bob along on a sea of quirky holiday insights.”

Launching in The Guardian and The Observer, the campaign features multiple destinations and will run throughout the summer.



"The ’Wake’ campaign perfectly captures the spirit of Brittany Ferries," says Andrea Smith, head of acquisition marketing at Brittany Ferries. "It reinforces our commitment to providing travellers with uncommon holiday experiences that stand apart from standard air travel options. We offer the freedom to explore at your own pace, with your own vehicle, creating memories that last a lifetime."

