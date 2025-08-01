Brittany Ferries Serves Meteorological Magic for ITV Sponsorship

​McCann Bristol has unveiled a whimsical new campaign, ‘The Weather Catcher,’ to mark Brittany Ferries’ sponsorship of ITV’s Channel Island Weather. This enchanting series of idents tells the story of an imaginative island boy who collects weather in jars, bringing the magic of meteorology to life in a way that captivates and charms.

Each spot by McCann captures a unique moment of creativity, such as the boy playing marbles with ‘Hail,’ discovering gold at the end of a ‘Rainbow,’ and using ‘Sunlight’ as a comforting night light. Together, these moments form a beautiful series that sparks wonder and curiosity, all while highlighting Brittany Ferries' dependable presence.

"It’s a creative challenge to land an idea in five seconds," said McCann Bristol’s executive creative director, Zane Radcliffe. “The Weather Catcher does this in a quirky and utterly charming way, where the individual spots – tiny stories in their own right – combine to hint at a longer-form, magical drama."





“We’re thrilled to bring the magic of island life to viewers through this enchanting campaign,” added Andrea Smith, head of acquisition marketing at Brittany Ferries. “The Weather Catcher beautifully reflects the spirit of discovery and wonder that Brittany Ferries strives to deliver on every journey, and we’re proud to share this story with the Channel Islands community.”

McCann’s new campaign coincides with Brittany Ferries securing the Guernsey routes, reinforcing its commitment to the Channel Islands. Running until May 2026, The Weather Catcher will feature prominently across ITV, ensuring consistent engagement with a local audience while celebrating the wonder of island life.

The spots were directed by Olivier Richomme and produced by Chief Manchester.