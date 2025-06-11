bibigo and Randall Park Are Encouraging Americans to ‘bibigo for It'

​bibigo, #1 Korean food brand in the US is inviting people to just 'bibigo for it' and step outside their culinary comfort zones to discover the exciting world of Korean cuisine. The new campaign features Korean-American actor Randall Park, who brings his signature comedic flair to dish on his love for K-food. bibigo’s collection of single serve bowls is notably making its debut to showcase how easy it is to make Korean cuisine exciting and approachable for both newcomers and dedicated enthusiasts.

bibigo has helped put Korean food on the map in the U.S. and is the fastest-growing Asian food brand, delivering American households breakout hits like Steamed Dumplings and Mandu (potsticker-style dumplings). Beyond its strong retail availability and ease of preparation, bibigo’s popularity has soared in the past few years, thanks to its top-notch quality and unbeatable flavours, making consumers come back for more. Today, approximately one in seven American households regularly stock up on bibigo products.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch the ‘bibigo for it’ campaign, building on the growing appetite we’ve seen across America for Korean flavours. Beyond delicious food, this campaign is all about making Americans even more curious about the vibrant world of Korean cuisine,” said Federico Arreola Carrazco, VP of marketing at Schwan’s. “We couldn’t think of a better person than Randall Park to show just how effortlessly enjoyable K-food can be. Together, we aim to be the trusted guide for anyone looking to explore and savor the rich tastes of Korea.”

This new campaign is a flavourful journey with Randall Park as he shares his fondness for bibigo products and unveils personal anecdotes with dry humour. Whether navigating a bustling night market in Seoul, interrupting a K-pop music video shoot, enjoying a meal with grandmas or in his living room with friends here in America, Randall illustrates how bibigo enables him to enjoy his favourite dishes right at home.

“Partnering with bibigo on this campaign feels like a full-circle moment for me,” said actor Randall Park. “This project, celebrating Korean food, reminds me vividly of childhood lunches, where opening my home-cooked meals in front of my classmates felt like a vulnerable act. All self-consciousness and fear of judgment I experienced then now stand in stark contrast to the immense pride I feel today. To be able to participate in presenting the flavors of Korean cuisine with the entire nation is a profound opportunity to honor my heritage through dishes I grew up with. I hope all those kids who once judged me can now enjoy these incredible products and see me as the young visionary that I truly was.”

The launch of bibigo’s new single serve bowls

bibigo’s latest campaign officially debuts its new line of single serve bowls, representing a significant step in its ongoing mission to democratize K-food for Americans across the nation. Without having to leave home or knowing how to cook those recipes, these microwaveable single serve bowls offer a remarkably easy way to enjoy and discover beloved traditional meal options, ready in just a few minutes. The brand now features a complete range of home-cooked-style dishes, including Beef Bibimbap, Chicken Japchae Noodles, Spicy Sauced Dumplings, Chicken Bibimbap, Beef Japchae Noodles and Chicken Wonton Soup. Already known for its viral TikTok Steamed Dumplings and flavourful Mandu, as well as the vibrant tastes of Gochujang sauce, chewy Tteokbokki and savory SOBABA Chicken, bibigo now looks to open the door to an even richer world of Korean culinary experiences with this new product line.

The “bibigo for it” campaign is currently rolling out across television and social media channels.

These spots exemplify the brand’s ongoing mission to introduce Korean cuisine to a wider international audience. This effort builds upon the recent appointment of popular K-pop group SEVENTEEN as their new global brand ambassadors, a move that extends bibigo’s established history of partnering with influential Korean figures worldwide.

