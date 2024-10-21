senckađ
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Beer Meets Western Wear for Coors Original and Wrangler's Beer Wash Jeans

21/10/2024
New collaboration brings a Coors twist to the look and feel of classic Wrangler Cowboy Cut jeans

From concert stages to rodeos and the great outdoors, Coors Original and Wrangler have crossed paths for years. Now, Western-inspired beer meets authentic Western apparel as the two venerable brands officially collaborate for the first time to introduce Beer Wash Jeans: the first and only Wrangler denim in a Coors wash. 

Everyone has spilled a little beer on their jeans before; leave it to two trusted friends to take it to a new level. Using repurposed brewing resources from Coors, each pair of Beer Wash Jeans puts a Coors spin on the classic Wrangler Cowboy Cut jean to deliver a soft, comfortable feel and a timeless, vintage look. 

“With shared values like dependability, an honest day’s work and a thirst for adventure, it’s about time we made our collaboration with Wrangler official,” said Leslie Malcolm, vice president marketing Canada, Molson Coors Beverage Company. “As timeless Western fashion rises to the forefront of style trends, we’re thrilled to bring Canadians who love Western culture as much as we do a unique opportunity to rock an iconic pair of Wrangler denim with a one-of-a-kind Coors wash.” 

For Coors and Wrangler, two brands deeply influential in Western lifestyle and pop culture, partnering was only a matter of time. Coors has long embodied the spirit of the West, inspired by the original recipe born in Golden, Colorado, in 1873. For decades, Wrangler has been an icon of Western style, with a storied history rooted in rodeo culture and the cowboy way. 

“Wrangler and Coors are both enduring symbols of the passion and ingenuity of the West, which is why we’re excited to partner with an equally legendary brand," said John Meagher, vice president of global brand marketing for Wrangler. “It’s a natural fit, but we’ve never paired beer and jeans before, so this is a historic collaboration and a truly special product that consumers will love.” 

Each limited-edition pair of Beer Wash Jeans is outfitted with a unique tag that features a Coors Original bottle opener and a patch kit for fans to customise their jeans. 

