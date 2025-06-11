Citizen Relations Accelerates Global Growth with Strategic Investments and Promotions

​Citizen Relations is surging forward with significant momentum, building upon a successful 2024 that garnered accolades including Strategy AOY Silver and Campaign Global AOY Bronze. This trajectory continues into the latter half of 2025, driven by the agency's focus on technological innovation, integrated services, and client expansion. A key element of this advancement is Citizen's continued investment in its talent, marked by strategic promotions across global teams.



Citizen’s promotions across offices and disciplines reflect the agency's growth and dedication to recognising and cultivating expertise from within. In public relations, Joe Cariati, Alex Green, and Cher Lee have been promoted to senior vice president while Katie Skinner has been promoted to vice president and Chloe Magliato has been promoted to director. To further its digital innovation, Sol Carmona has been promoted to senior director of digital strategy and to bolster their industry-leading experiential marketing team, Jackie Scrymgeour has been promoted to associate director.

Reinforcing their ongoing dedication to Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Andisheh Fard has been promoted to senior manager, EDI.



"These promotions reflect both the exceptional talent at the agency and Citizen’s commitment to recognising and fostering leadership. They make our mission to unleash the potential of ambitious brands a reality every day through their curiosity, confidence and courage. Congratulations to everyone for the well deserved recognition," says Nick Cowling, CEO of Citizen Relations.



Promotions across all markets include:



Toronto: Joe Cariati (senior vice president), Alex Green (senior vice president), Katie Skinner (vice president), Sol Carmona (senior director, digital strategy), Jackie Scrymgeour (associate director, XM), Meredith Sedgwick (associate director), Jerry Yang (manager, intelligence and insights), and Mark Hatswell (senior account executive).



Vancouver: Cher Lee (senior vice president, Western Canada business lead), Cristina Melo (associate director), Andisheh Fard (senior manager, EDI), and Iolanda Mobilio (account manager)



London: Sophie Brewer (creator specialist), Mia Wilson (senior account manager), Izzy Nash (account manager), Paulina Musayev (senior account executive), and Lottie Shreeves (senior account executive)



USA: Chloe Magliato (director), Emily Deime (account supervisor), Brianna Dishman (account supervisor), Christina Ioanidis (account supervisor), Rob Godberson (senior account executive), and Angelina Scozzafava (account executive)



Promotions around the globe come off the back of an industry leading start to 2025 with the launch of Project Maverick, Citizen’s digital-led reimagined agency of the future, and the expansion of Performfluence, Citizen’s proprietary tool to enhance the effectiveness of influencer marketing. 2025 has also brought the agency several wins at such shows as The Clios, PRovoke Media’s North American Sabre Awards, Canadian Event Awards and PRWeek Purpose Awards. Earlier this year Citizen announced new business wins with Nespresso Canada, Nature’s Path North America and Jack Link’s Canada.

