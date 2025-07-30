BBH USA Production Lead: “No Algorithm Can Replace the Power of Human Creativity and a Good Fucking Idea”

Tasha Cronin is joining BBH USA with a clear ambition: to champion human-led, high-impact ideas across an agency known for its relentless creative output. The newly appointed head of production brings with her a staunch belief in the merits of craft and inclusive production practices.

​Tasha will be based in New York and report to chief creative officer Erica Roberts. She previously led production at Johannes Leonardo, Mojo Supermarket and Droga5, after beginning her career in the feature film world at Samuel Goldwyn Films. Having earned awards at Cannes Lions, the Clios, Effies and more, working with brands like adidas, HBO, Pizza Hut and Overwatch, she tells LBB that she’s looking forward to bringing her genre-bending approach to an agency that’s “synonymous with iconic, culture-shaping work”.

“BBH USA’s creative energy is undeniable, and it’s exactly the kind of environment where I do my best work,” says Tasha. “Throughout my career, I’ve championed bold, high-impact ideas and built teams that know how to bring them to life with craft and ingenuity.

“With the leadership of Erica, Steven [Panariello, CEO], Samantha [Deevy, CSO], and Lindsey [McNabb Hover, CMO], the agency is reigniting that creative fire with a modern edge. Erica is an extraordinary creative with exquisite taste who deeply understands the value of collaboration with production to achieve that ambition, and matches my demands for attention to craft regardless of scale or channel.”

Tasha notes that BBH USA is known for producing an “incredibly high” volume of work – 30 bespoke campaigns from the 150-person team just last year, she says. And with her appointment following a successful run of new hires and business wins at the agency, including Arby’s, Bacardi Rum, Patron, Grey Goose, RC Cola, and Goodyear, she says that she has arrived “to propel the culture of making forward.”





Above: BBH USA's 'STILL' for Goodyear



A major driver of forward momentum in the production space – and adland in general – is the rise of AI, and other emerging technologies that are giving brands more ways than ever to connect with audiences. Tasha says that this is “a blessing and a curse”, increasing the need to produce work that can cut through even more noise.

“From an execution standpoint, agencies and producers must harness the power of ever-evolving technology to keep up with our 24/7 culture cycle,” she says. “But no algorithm in the world can replace the power of human creativity and a good fucking idea.”

This human creativity she speaks of is one derived from a diversity of thought, and as such, inclusive production practices are a “non-negotiable” for Tasha. “When we include diverse perspectives and fresh voices in our work, we consistently see more authentic, impactful, creative that resonates with audiences. And that's important to me.”

Tasha’s short-term ambitions for production at BBH USA are twofold. Firstly, to “get under the skin” of both the agency’s and its clients’ creative processes, identifying where production can elevate things. And secondly, to bring production further upstream: “to ensure clients aren’t just comfortable but excited about making the kind of work that challenges convention, sparks conversation, and shows up in unexpected places.”

