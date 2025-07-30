New York Blood Centre Turns Bad Dates into Bold Call to Donate

New York Blood Center Enterprises (NYBCe) has named BBH USA as its creative agency of record, launching the partnership with a provocative new campaign, Date Those Who Donate, that combines purpose with pop culture.
The campaign tackles the notoriously challenging millennial and gen z dating scene and playfully positions skipping out on blood donation as the biggest red flag of all. The insight is simple: Donating blood is a quick way to indicate you're a dateable person. 'Date Those Who Donate' is the rallying cry, tapping into modern dating behaviour to inspire a new generation of donors. As the first expression of NYBCe’s refreshed brand platform, this campaign is designed to engage a new generation of socially conscious donors to drive meaningful action.
The debut campaign from BBH USA for NYBCe will be rolled out across various channels, including streaming, social, online, and out-of-home.
“Motivating people to act in today’s fast-paced world demands creativity, cultural relevance, and a clear vision. With BBH as our creative partner, we’re poised to make a deeper impact where it matters most,” says Lauren Meyer, executive director, marketing strategy and planning at New York Blood Centre Enterprises. “Our first campaign with BBH USA is a bold step toward reaching people in new, unexpected ways.
NYBC Enterprises is one of the largest community-based, non-profit blood centres in the US, delivering over one million blood products annually to 400+ hospitals across 17+ states. As they mark their 60th anniversary, they’re reimagining what it means to be a vital community lifeline - with creativity at the centre.
Steven Panariello, CEO of BBH USA, added, “Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a blood transfusion. With our Date Those Who Donate campaign, we’re using cultural cues to spark a real conversation - and real action - around blood donation. It’s incredibly rewarding to partner with a mission-driven organisation that understands how bold creativity can drive both awareness and action at speed.”
“'Date Those Who Donate' flips the script - it’s not just about saving lives; it’s about reframing donating blood as a cultural green flag. Our first creative campaign taps into the rituals of modern dating to ignite a bigger purpose. It’s playful, provocative, and rooted in a simple truth: doing good is attractive. This partnership is about turning bold ideas into real impact - and there’s no better cause than this one.” said Erica Roberts, chief creative officer, BBH USA.