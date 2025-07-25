BBH USA Appoints Tasha Cronin as Head of Production

​BBH USA has appointed Tasha Cronin as head of production. This strategic hire reinforces the agency’s commitment to world-class craft, integrated storytelling, and bold creativity. In this role, Tasha will lead the production department, bringing her signature blend of rigor, innovation, and cultural fluency to the agency’s creative output. Based in New York, she will report to BBH USA chief creative officer Erica Roberts.

Tasha boasts a dynamic and celebrated career that spans film, entertainment, and advertising. She began her career in the independent film world at Samuel Goldwyn Films, contributing to a slate of Academy Award-winning projects before moving into the advertising industry. Over the next decade, she built a reputation for producing genre-bending, award-winning work at agencies including Google Creative Lab, Droga5, Mojo Supermarket, and most recently, Johannes Leonardo. Her portfolio includes everything from Overwatch’s Colossal Collectibles and adidas’ Hey Jude, to HBO’s For the Throne, Pizza Hut’s Pie Tops, and the interactive, award-winning Dojacode for Doja Cat and Girls Who Code and Oscar Mayer’s Wienie 500.

A respected production leader and cultural creative, Tasha has led integrated campaigns that earned recognition at Cannes Lions, the Clios, Effies, and the One Show. She’s also known for building and mentoring high-performing teams, championing inclusive production practices, and redefining what’s possible across formats—from Lance Accord–directed Super Bowl spots to sneaker tech that literally orders pizza.

“Tasha’s the full package when it comes to modern production—equal parts big thinker and agile maker,” said Erica Roberts, chief creative officer of BBH USA. “She brings exactly the kind of energy and commitment to craft that BBH needs as we continue to grow.”

On joining BBH USA, Tasha shared, “I was drawn to BBH USA by the chance to be part of the current creative momentum. I’ve spent my career championing bold ideas and finding smart, resourceful ways to bring them to life. At BBH, the ambition is palpable—and I’m here to help take even bigger leaps, fostering a production culture where craft, collaboration, and risk-taking come together to create lasting impact.”

The appointment comes amid a period of growth and momentum for BBH USA, following a string of new business wins, including Arby’s, Bacardi Rum, Patron, Grey Goose, RC Cola, and Goodyear, as well as the expansion of a leadership team focused on elevating the agency’s creative edge.

