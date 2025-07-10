senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Next-Gen Creatives Shine as AWARD School Teams Clash on Gruen’s The Pitch

10/07/2025
60
Share
Saatchi & Saatchi and TBWA Melbourne juniors turned workplace intrusion into comedic gold

On Wednesday night, the lights of prime-time television shone on some of the industry’s newest creative talent as two AWARD School 2024 teams went head-to-head on ABC TV’s Gruen, taking on the show’s well-known segment, The Pitch.

In a satirical showdown, teams from NSW and VIC were tasked with convincing Australians that employers should be allowed to contact them 24/7, pushing back, tongue firmly in cheek, against new ‘Right to Disconnect’ laws. The fictional client? A brand called Access All Hours.

Representing NSW were copywriter Sophie Harper and art director Alvin Zhong of Saatchi & Saatchi, while VIC was represented by TBWA Melbourne's Elle Tattersall and Tom Badge.

NSW’s pitch asked, “What if the connection we try hardest to ignore is actually the one we can count on most?” Meanwhile, VIC took a different tack, reminding viewers that while family will always be there, favourite work colleagues might not.

When it came to judging, the result was a deadlock -- two votes for NSW, two for VIC. Judge Camey O’Keefe, director of Gambol Creative, summed it up, “Both phenomenal spots. The scripting is really beautiful. They’re both brilliant.”

Mandie van der Merwe, AWARD chair and CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “Gruen’s AWARD School special not only showcases the creative smarts of its graduates, but also the program’s legacy in shaping Australia’s top advertising talent.

“After 40 years, AWARD School is still launching the industry’s most exciting new voices, some now making their mark on national TV.”

Sophie Harper, 2024 grad, said, “My teammate Alvin and I met during AWARD School tutorials at Saatchis. A year later, and we’re not just working here, but shooting a spot in this very office to be aired on Gruen?! It’s a total pinch-me moment."

Elle Tattersall said, “It was such a fun experience collaborating and working with new people -- a really great way to kick off my first shoot! I picked up a bunch of new skills I’m excited to carry with me into the future.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes to join Australia’s next wave of creative talent, tune into the free AWARD School Masterclass on August 26th to learn how to make your mark in the contest of ideas.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Advertising Council Australia
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Advertising Council Australia
Youngbloods Vic
Gruen
24/06/2025
Youngbloods NSW
Gruen
24/06/2025
Some Things Come with Age
Alzheimer's Association
18/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1