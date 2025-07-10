Next-Gen Creatives Shine as AWARD School Teams Clash on Gruen’s The Pitch

On Wednesday night, the lights of prime-time television shone on some of the industry’s newest creative talent as two AWARD School 2024 teams went head-to-head on ABC TV’s Gruen, taking on the show’s well-known segment, The Pitch.

In a satirical showdown, teams from NSW and VIC were tasked with convincing Australians that employers should be allowed to contact them 24/7, pushing back, tongue firmly in cheek, against new ‘Right to Disconnect’ laws. The fictional client? A brand called Access All Hours.

Representing NSW were copywriter Sophie Harper and art director Alvin Zhong of Saatchi & Saatchi, while VIC was represented by TBWA Melbourne's Elle Tattersall and Tom Badge.

NSW’s pitch asked, “What if the connection we try hardest to ignore is actually the one we can count on most?” Meanwhile, VIC took a different tack, reminding viewers that while family will always be there, favourite work colleagues might not.

When it came to judging, the result was a deadlock -- two votes for NSW, two for VIC. Judge Camey O’Keefe, director of Gambol Creative, summed it up, “Both phenomenal spots. The scripting is really beautiful. They’re both brilliant.”

Mandie van der Merwe, AWARD chair and CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “Gruen’s AWARD School special not only showcases the creative smarts of its graduates, but also the program’s legacy in shaping Australia’s top advertising talent.

“After 40 years, AWARD School is still launching the industry’s most exciting new voices, some now making their mark on national TV.”

Sophie Harper, 2024 grad, said, “My teammate Alvin and I met during AWARD School tutorials at Saatchis. A year later, and we’re not just working here, but shooting a spot in this very office to be aired on Gruen?! It’s a total pinch-me moment."

Elle Tattersall said, “It was such a fun experience collaborating and working with new people -- a really great way to kick off my first shoot! I picked up a bunch of new skills I’m excited to carry with me into the future.”

​If you think you’ve got what it takes to join Australia’s next wave of creative talent, tune into the free AWARD School Masterclass on August 26th to learn how to make your mark in the contest of ideas.

