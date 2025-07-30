BADC Extends Award Entry Deadline to August 7th

The Brisbane Advertising and Design Club (BADC) has extended the final entry deadline for the 2025 BADC Awards to Wednesday, August 7th, giving agencies, studios, and creatives extra time to submit their work across film, design, digital, craft, strategy, and content.

There’s still time to save, with early bird entries closing COB Wednesday, July 31st. Submit and pay by then to receive 30% off your entry fees.

The extension reflects the growing interest in this year’s awards, with a steady influx of entries, new participants coming on board, and expanding sponsor support from across the industry.

Among the latest to join is Castaway Pay, now announced as a Gold Sponsor of the 2025 BADC Awards.

Castaway Pay is a purpose-built, cloud-based platform that simplifies cast, voiceover artist and crew payments for producers across film, TV, advertising, and branded content. With integrated client login access, users gain full visibility over all projects and personnel, ensuring complete transparency and control. The platform handles onboarding, superannuation, PAYG , child welfare, WorkCover compliance and rollover payments -- all in one place -- saving producers hours of manual admin and streamlining project delivery.

“We created Castaway Pay to take the pain out of payments,” said Tanya Spencer, co-founder of Castaway Pay.

“We’ve worked in the industry and know how much time gets lost to compliance. Our goal is to make that side of production faster, simpler, and more secure — so agency producers and clients can focus on the work. We’re proud to support BADC and the community that drives it.”

Castaway Pay joins long-term Gold Sponsor O’Brien Accountants, trusted by agencies and studios across the creative industries, and Senneworth Legal, BADC’s Legal Partner and advocate for Queensland’s creative businesses.

“It’s fantastic to see this kind of growth and support for the awards,” said BADC president Stuart Myerscough.

“Welcoming Castaway Pay -- alongside our long-standing partners -- reinforces the value of what we’re building here in Queensland. It’s about celebrating the work and supporting the ecosystem that makes it possible.”

Early Bird Deadline: Submit and pay by Wednesday, July 31st to save 30%.

Final Entry Deadline: Submit all entries by Wednesday, August 7th.

For sponsorship or entry enquiries, contact: producer@badc.com.au