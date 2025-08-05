AdSchool’s JumpStart Opens Applications For 2025 WA Intake

AdSchool’s JumpStart graduate program is now accepting applications for its 2025 intake in WA, offering ambitious students a behind-the-scenes look into the state’s top advertising, digital and media agencies.

Delivered in collaboration with Advertising Council Australia (ACA) member agencies including Trilogy Advertising and Marketing, 303 MullenLowe, KWP+Partners, Nani Creative, Rare, Bonfire, Initiative, Seven West Media, VML and Gatecrasher, JumpStart is a free, nine-week program that introduces participants to creative, strategic and client-focused career paths available in the advertising industry.

Melissa Vella, ACA WA state manager and JumpStart coordinator, said the program is a proven pipeline for young talent in Perth.

“JumpStart has launched the careers of so many future stars, with alumni going on to make their mark locally and internationally,” she said.

2024 students at Moonsail

“With more and more career options competing for students’ attention, this is a chance to show how exciting a career in advertising can be, and why our industry needs great young thinkers more than ever.”

JumpStart kicks off with a speed mentoring event on September 4th, where selected students will meet industry professionals and get a taste of agency life. From there, the course begins, featuring a curated schedule of agency tours, interactive workshops, real briefs, and professional feedback sessions.

2024 students at 303MullenLowe

The program is open to final-year tertiary students and recent graduates in WA who are curious about careers in advertising, design, strategy, branding, media, content, and communications.

Applications will close on August 24th, 2025. To apply, register here.

