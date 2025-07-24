senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

AWARD School's 2025 'Super Jury' Features Jen Speirs and Gary Steele

24/07/2025
23
Share
A line up of international leaders will select AWARD School's top national student

The Australasian Writers and Art Directors (AWARD) has announced the lineup of international ‘Super Jurors’ who will select the national top student for AWARD School 2025.

They include ECDs, CCOs and strategists who follow in the steps of global ad industry leaders in choosing the winner of the region’s premier course for aspiring creatives.

The 2025 Super Jury members are:

  • Beth O’Brien, creative co-founder, Princess – A Creative Company, Australia
  • Daniel Walton, creative strategist, Meta - Creative Shop, Southeast Asia
  • David Day, chief creative officer, Special, UK
  • Gary Steele, chief creative officer, DDB, New Zealand
  • Jason Bagley, founder/coach, The Audacious School of Astonishing Pursuits, USA
  • Jen Speirs, chief creative officer, Droga5 Dublin, Ireland
  • Laura Jordan Bambach, founder / chief creative officer, Uncharted, UK
  • Ned McNeilage, chief creative officer, Sphere Studios in Los Angeles, USA
  • Sam Walker, global creative partner, Uncommon Creative Studio, and director, Exit Films
  • Vivien Yong, former chief creative officer, Wieden + Kennedy Tokyo, Japan

Sharon Edmondston, AWARD School national co-head, said, “AWARD School has always been about big ideas and bold thinking, and this year’s students have delivered that in spades. To have their final work judged by a panel of global creative heavyweights is both an incredible honour and a fitting finale to what has been an intense creative journey.”

Scott Dettrick, AWARD School national co-head, added, “It’s not every day your work lands in front of some of the most respected creative minds worldwide. This year’s Super Jury brings a depth of experience across creativity, strategy and innovation, and I can’t wait to see which portfolio cuts through.”

Super Jury judging will occur online from Thursday July 24th, with AWARD School state graduation events taking place in NSW, VIC, WA, QLD, SA, and online on August 5th. All state winners will automatically qualify for the Super Jury round.

The announcement of AWARD School’s national top student will be made on the evening of August 14th at the 46th AWARD Awards at This Way Up in Sydney.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Advertising Council Australia
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Advertising Council Australia
Youngbloods Vic
Gruen
24/06/2025
Youngbloods NSW
Gruen
24/06/2025
Some Things Come with Age
Alzheimer's Association
18/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1