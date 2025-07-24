AWARD School's 2025 'Super Jury' Features Jen Speirs and Gary Steele

The Australasian Writers and Art Directors (AWARD) has announced the lineup of international ‘Super Jurors’ who will select the national top student for AWARD School 2025.

They include ECDs, CCOs and strategists who follow in the steps of global ad industry leaders in choosing the winner of the region’s premier course for aspiring creatives.

The 2025 Super Jury members are:

Beth O’Brien, creative co-founder, Princess – A Creative Company, Australia

Daniel Walton, creative strategist, Meta - Creative Shop, Southeast Asia

David Day, chief creative officer, Special, UK

Gary Steele, chief creative officer, DDB, New Zealand

Jason Bagley, founder/coach, The Audacious School of Astonishing Pursuits, USA

Jen Speirs, chief creative officer, Droga5 Dublin, Ireland

Laura Jordan Bambach, founder / chief creative officer, Uncharted, UK

Ned McNeilage, chief creative officer, Sphere Studios in Los Angeles, USA

Sam Walker, global creative partner, Uncommon Creative Studio, and director, Exit Films

Vivien Yong, former chief creative officer, Wieden + Kennedy Tokyo, Japan

Sharon Edmondston, AWARD School national co-head, said, “AWARD School has always been about big ideas and bold thinking, and this year’s students have delivered that in spades. To have their final work judged by a panel of global creative heavyweights is both an incredible honour and a fitting finale to what has been an intense creative journey.”

Scott Dettrick, AWARD School national co-head, added, “It’s not every day your work lands in front of some of the most respected creative minds worldwide. This year’s Super Jury brings a depth of experience across creativity, strategy and innovation, and I can’t wait to see which portfolio cuts through.”

Super Jury judging will occur online from Thursday July 24th, with AWARD School state graduation events taking place in NSW, VIC, WA, QLD, SA, and online on August 5th. All state winners will automatically qualify for the Super Jury round.

The announcement of AWARD School’s national top student will be made on the evening of August 14th at the 46th AWARD Awards at This Way Up in Sydney.

