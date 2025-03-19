AVA London: Beyond Boundaries — Three Days & Nights of Music, Culture & Visual Art

​ AVA London 2025 is shaping up to be the must-attend industry event for music, culture, and visual art. Featuring over 90 speakers, 30+ conference sessions, and a stunning line-up of artists and creatives, including FKA twigs, Jarvis Cocker, Munroe Bergdorf, Underworld, Annie Mac, and many more. The event offers unparalleled access to cutting-edge discussions, exclusive networking opportunities, and live performances from pioneering artists, providing valuable insights and connections that will shape the future of music, culture, and creative industries.

The event will run across three days (March 20-22) at landmark venues including The British Library, The Standard, Outernet, and EartH Hackney. With industry leaders, pioneering artists, and future-focused discussions, AVA London 2025 promises to inspire and shape the future of culture, creativity, and music in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

Bringing together global artists, pioneers, and thought leaders in a celebration of innovation across music, culture, and the creative industries, the conference will feature a range of keynote interviews, masterclasses, and discussions on pressing issues such as sustainability, health, and the future of culture.



Keynote Highlights

Underworld: Karl Hyde and Rick Smith in conversation about their legacy, creative process, and the enduring power of their anthem, Born Slippy.

FKA twigs: A live edition of the Resident Advisor Exchange podcast, hosted by Nadine Noor, discussing her career, creative journey, and inspirations.

Jarvis Cocker: A climate-themed lecture titled Biophobia, in association with EarthPercent.

Annie Mac & Jayda G: A conversation on their paths in music and the challenges faced by women in the industry.



Conference Features

MUBI Presents: A panel with Raffertie (composer, The Substance), Lucy Bright (music supervisor, Aftersun), and Naqqash Khalid (director, In Camera), followed by a screening.

Nonotak Visual Arts Masterclass: Learn from the creative forces behind cutting-edge audiovisual art.

The Kneecap Story: A discussion on managing mayhem and breaking the fourth wall with Dan Lambert and Rich Peppiatt, the team behind Kneecap.

Day & Night Programme: AVA London 2025 will also feature exclusive live performances, club shows, and AV explorations, showcasing the best in electronic music:

Thursday Night at EartH Hackney: Live acts from Erika de Casier, Kojaque, and Mechatok.

Friday Night at Outernet: A night of experimental soundscapes with Ryoji Ikeda, Marcel Dettmann, and EMA.

Saturday Night at The Cause: Featuring LSDXOXO, X CLUB., and Juicy Romance.

For more information and to secure tickets, visit Ava Festival 2025.



AVA aims to inspire, educate, and shape the future of culture – in the biggest city in the world for creativity.

