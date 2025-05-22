Attivo Acquires North American Growth Agency The Next Practice

Global marketing services company Attivo continues its build-up of capabilities in the US, this week announcing the acquisition of New York and Austin, Texas-based tech-enabled, AI-powered growth agency, The Next Practice (TNP).

“At Attivo, our obsession with what’s next drives us to reimagine the future of brand and consumer engagement. To stay ahead, we’re scaling and evolving our consumer and healthcare capabilities across the U.S. through the acquisition of The Next Practice,” said Attivo Global CEO, Cam Murchison.

Established five years ago, TNP combines an ideas-based approach with personalised AI marketing integration, agile open architecture, data, and world-class execution to build scalable business solutions for clients. In joining Attivo, TNP will work closely with all agencies within the Attivo group across North America, Australia and New Zealand to provide specialist digital and healthcare skills and AI-driven solutions, plus offer valuable capabilities in Asia.

In 2024 Attivo purchased iconic North American full-service creative agencies Hill Holliday and DNY (formerly Deutsch NY) as part of its ongoing global growth strategy. Attivo has since launched specialist subsidiaries including SociStudio (Social content and data) and Hill Holliday Quest (healthcare) among others.

“Like Attivo, TNP is always looking to innovate and create ideas that move people, that connect, inspire and lead to action. In an aggressively changing market and time of rapid AI evolution, it is important that businesses respond with rapid solutions and a flexible structure, which TNP has a proven track record in providing. We’re excited to have them join the group and contribute to future growth,” Cam continued.

As part of the acquisition, TNP CEO Chris Foster will become CEO of DNY, working to further evolve its offering to ensure brands are future ready to meet the changing consumer landscape. Foster has more than 20 years of global experience building a career on establishing future-ready agencies with client centricity at the forefront. He is a multiple Cannes Lions and Effies Award winner who has held senior leadership roles including, CEO Fallon, Global COO Saatchi & Saatchi, President Global Clients Publicis Group and President of Y&R Asia.

Current DNY CEO Val DiFebo has been appointed to the Attivo North American Board and will take on the role of DNY senior advisor after transitioning the agency from IPG ownership to Attivo in 2024. Her new role will utilise her strong business management and strong client relationship skills honed over 25 years of agency leadership, providing the opportunity to identify new areas for growth while remaining an important part of the DNY team.

Chris said, “It’s a great pleasure to take on this exciting opportunity to lead DNY, an agency with a stellar reputation, talented team and industry legacy that I have long admired. Together with Attivo we relish the opportunity to bring new thinking and capabilities to the group, to continue to lead our clients to a rapidly changing marketing reality. Our core focus will be to drive innovative solutions through the implementation of technology platforms that drive growth for our clients.”

The TNP brand and leadership team will remain post-acquisition with Colin Foster moving into the CEO role of TNP, while Chris Foster will also be chairman of TNP.

Colin Foster said, “This is a meeting of entrepreneurial minds. Marketing has never been faster or smarter and this grouping enables complete solutions for clients fast!”

Cam said of Val's new role, “We thank Val for her incredible and continuing contribution to DNY. As it moves into a new phase of growth and evolution, we look forward to seeing the result of two powerful leaders joining forces to make it even better.”

Val added, “Topping off three decades at Deutsch with an opportunity to sit on the Attivo Board and take on the role of senior strategic advisor for DNY and our clients is the ideal model for success. I am beyond grateful for the longstanding, trailblazing career I’ve enjoyed at Deutsch/DNY, and I look forward to continuing to work with our amazing team and creating business wins with our client partners.”

The deal is effective immediately, with TNP to reside in DNY’s NY offices.



Earlier this month, Attivo Group AUNZ announced Anthony Gregorio as executive chairman.

