Arcade Expands Creative Roster with Editor Alex Pirrone

Arcade has welcomed editor Alex Pirrone to its expanding creative roster. Known for his ability to craft both emotionally impactful narratives and high-energy, visually dynamic edits, his commercial portfolio spans a broad range of styles, from vérité storytelling to highly technical, effect-driven pieces. Alex has worked with top global brands including BMW, Google, Ford, Peloton, Starbucks, Volkswagen, and Zillow, among many others.

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with Alex,” said Arcade executive producer Adam Becht. “He brings a humanising blend of narrative and visual storytelling to the team. He’s thoughtful in his approach and always so damn happy!”

Alex began his career in long-form documentary working on award-winning films that told deeply human stories. He later transitioned into indie feature films before finding his way into commercial editing, a space he quickly embraced for its variety, creative challenges, and fast-paced collaboration. He collaborated with some of the industry’s most respected directors, including Mark Romanek, Adam & Dave, Daniel Mercadante, Sean Frank, Sam Pilling, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. His passion lies in shaping stories that leave a lasting impact, whether a raw, intimate human portrait or bold, adrenaline-fueled storytelling.

“Arcade has been on my radar since I began in advertising, and I’ve always admired their diverse work and honest approach to running a post-house in a changing industry,” shared Alex. “The team is a joy to work with, and I’m excited to collaborate with their legendary editors and production teams. It feels like the perfect match, and I look forward to what’s ahead.”

Alex has just collaborated with Rachel Frederick, group creative director at Ogilvy, on a new Audi campaign, as well as with Alex Booker, executive creative director at BBDO, on a new campaign for OGX. “Alex is an amazingly talented editor, but he doesn’t stop there,” expresses Ogilvy’s Rachel Frederick. “He’s collaborative and creative with solutions and ideas, too. The initial cuts he brings are on target for the ask, yet he often provides additional thoughts to consider, which allows us to explore what’s best for both the creative and the client’s business from every angle.”

BBDO’s Alex Booker added, “Alex is one of those editors who is extremely rounded in his approach to the cut. He brings a great understanding of narrative structure, comedic timing, and has the skills to elevate the craft through motion and design. His knowledge of all things film makes asking for even the most obscure of references or techniques easy. And not only does he know the references, he knows how to achieve the exact thing you were looking for.”

