AMV BBDO and Currys PC World Are Dropping (Not So) Subtle Hints This Christmas

Currys PC World today unveils their brand new Christmas campaign, Get It Right.

Featuring a variety of interactions between British families, the ads aim to demonstrate that Currys PC World understands it’s difficult to get the best gifts to make your Christmas perfect, and sometimes you need to drop an unsubtle hint to your family to get it right.

In each of the ads, created by AMV BBDO and directed by Outsider's James Rouse, viewers are given a glimpse into different settings where families are participating in recognisable Christmas scenarios, such as putting up the Christmas lights, attending the much-anticipated school nativity, knitting Christmas jumpers or decorating the Christmas tree.

As each of these moments unfold, our protagonists seize the opportunity to drop their loved ones a not-so-subtle hint about their dream gift this Christmas, leaving their loved ones in disbelief as to how far they’re willing to go to share this crucial message.





While the ads are full of humour and light-hearted moments, they also demonstrate that the retailer has the right prices, right products and right services to help customers get it right this Christmas.

The ads aim to position Currys PC World as the solution to this problem, by offering the expertise and advice you need to choose the right gadgets for any home entertainment, home preparation, and gifting, all at the right prices.

The campaign will feature 30 second hero TV executions alongside a suite of C5 sponsorship idents breaking over 5 days, starting on air from Thursday 3rd November, and is supported by promotional activity throughout November and December.

The instalments all focus on a variety of products available from the retailer, including an LG OLED 4k Curved TV, Bose QC35 Wireless Noise-cancelling Headphones, Bose SoundTouch 10 Speaker, Bose SoundTouch 300 Bluetooth Soundbar, Xbox, and Samsung Galaxy Tablet.







Rolling out across TV, video on demand, social and online (YouTube) in the UK, the ads will appear during some high-profile television slots on Friday 4th and Saturday 5th November including Gogglebox and X Factor, as well as commercial broadcasters including ITV, C4, C5 and Sky Multichannel.

The ad campaign is one element of a fully-integrated nationwide campaign, set to incorporate all areas of the business right down through to stores.

Georgina Bramall, Head of Brand and Advertising, Dixons Carphone, said: “The idea of helping customers ‘get it right’ this Christmas really plays to our strengths as our aim has always been to ensure we have the right products at the best prices. Celebrating the role our expert colleagues play in helping our customers choose the perfect gift from our wide range of food prep, entertainment and gifting lines was also a key consideration when building our plans. This campaign thought is so intrinsic to our business already, that it was easy to fully integrate it across all of our customer touch-points in a holistic and authentic way.”

James Rouse, Director, Outsider, said: “The idea of dropping unsubtle hints to get the gifts you want this Christmas is simply a great campaign thought. It sets up characters and humour brilliantly, as I think has come across in the final films. My vision was simply to evolve the lovely characters of protagonists, building on their almost childish selfishness. They’re all loveable in their own way, an aspect that was brought out brilliantly by the actors who played them. I’m extremely happy with the result. Everyone came together to make a really nice set of films for Currys PC World.”



