senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

BBDO's 2025 Cannes Contenders

02/06/2025
1.0k
Share
The BBDO network shares its top contenders for Cannes Lions this year, including work from India, the US, the UK, Australia, the Philippines and more

In 2025, ahead of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, the global team at BBDO tell LBB about the work that they’re most proud of, and hope to win big this year. A global spread, this year’s list is comprised of work from India, the US, Australia, the Philippines, the UK and more.


BBDO’s worldwide chief creative officer, Chris Beresford-Hill, says ,“We are most proud that the majority of our Cannes contenders this year celebrate long-term business impact. These aren’t just beautifully crafted ideas — they’re proof that creativity grounded in strong brand platforms drives sustained growth. Almost every campaign on our list is part of a bigger brand story we’ve been telling over time. That consistency is paying off, not just in awards but in real business results.”


Pedigree - Caramelo




Bodyform - Never Just a Period




Ariel - Share the Load




Skinny Mobile - Skinny for Life




UN Women - InkVisible




Change the Ref - The Final Exam




Pepsi - Food Deserves Pepsi




Sandy Hook Promise - Know the Signs




Bodyform - Live Fearless




Mountain Dew - Play the Dew


Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from BBDO Worldwide
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from BBDO Worldwide
Message Privately
WhatsApp
19/05/2025
Undercover Cups
PepsiCo
14/11/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1